165 children rescued, 188 arrested in UAE-led global raid

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Interior spearheaded a coordinated international operation across 14 countries that resulted in 188 arrests and the rescue of 165 children from online sexual exploitation.

The large-scale crackdown involved law enforcement agencies in Russia, Indonesia, Belarus, Serbia, Colombia, Thailand, Nepal, Peru, Brazil, the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Ecuador, the Maldives, and Uzbekistan.

Authorities said the operation dismantled 28 criminal networks, shut down multiple electronic accounts used in child exploitation crimes, and launched electronic patrols across continents.

UAE Interior Minister Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the initiative also facilitated the exchange of expertise among international police agencies to strengthen cooperation in protecting children.

“Thank you to all our partners for their humanitarian commitment to protecting children worldwide and their dedication to collaborative efforts that strengthen community security,” he said.

