Barbie Forteza announces breakup with Jak Roberto

Filipina actress Barbie Forteza announced her breakup with actor Jak Roberto through an emotional Instagram post.

In her post, Forteza shared that their “seven wonderful years” together have come to an end, stating that it was time to part ways.

The actress began with a quote from Dr. Seuss. “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened,” she wrote.

“Having you in my life was the happiest I had ever been. Seven wonderful years. A lot of laughs, a lot of ramen and so much love. Your love was exceptional.

But sometimes, good things fall apart so better things can come together,” Forteza added.

“Beautiful goodbye, [Jak Roberto],” she wrote, tagging the actor’s Instagram account. “Thank you for loving me the way you did. I am excited for what’s to come for the both of us. You take care of yourself. May you find the love you deserve,” she added.

“I hope for everyone’s understanding and I wish you can help us put this matter to rest,” she urged her readers.

The former couple first crossed paths in the 2017 series Meant to Be, where they gained popularity as the “JakBie” tandem. Two years later, their on-screen chemistry continued in the series Kara Mia.

In 2022, Forteza teamed up with David Licauco for the Maria Clara at Ibarra series, forming the “BarDa” tandem. Fans admired Roberto for his unwavering support and lack of jealousy, praising both actors for their professionalism and mutual respect.