Flights delayed, cancelled at Japan airport due to lost scissors

Thirty-six flights were canceled and more than 2,000 were rerouted and delayed at one of the busiest airports in Japan, not because of a bomb threat but because of a missing pair of scissors.

Yes, that’s right. A missing pair of scissors caused the shutdown of New Chitose Airport, located on the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan, for nearly two hours last weekend.

The plight of the passengers and the whole airport started when a shop near the boarding gates reported that its pair of scissors was nowhere to be found. The airport’s security officials then scrambled to find it to no avail.

The flights were then resumed later despite the scissors still missing. It turned out that it was not lost but was just temporarily misplaced. It was found the next day in the very same shop that reported it missing.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism demanded a thorough investigation of the incident.