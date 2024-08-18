PSA: PH poverty rate drops in 2023

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that the country’s poverty rate decreased to 15.5% in 2023, down from 18.1% in 2021, as the average income of a Filipino increased.

The government’s statistics agency said that 17.54 million people were living below the poverty line, 2.4 million lower than what was recorded two years prior.

PSA defines “poor” individuals as those whose incomes are “not enough to buy basic food and non-food needs.”

In PSA’s latest survey, the annual poverty threshold (the estimated budget that a family of five would need to meet their basic needs) was at P33,296, an increase of P4,425 from 2021.

President Bongbong Marcos seeks to lower the poverty rate to 9% by the end of his term in 2028.