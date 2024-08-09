Tulfo threatens to resign from TV5 following talent’s sexual abuse claim vs. executive

Senator Raffy Tulfo did not mince words in calling out the management of TV5 over their supposed “inaction” on the alleged sexual abuse complaint filed by a talent worker.

In his ‘Wanted Sa Radyo’ show, Tulfo heard the story of the complainant who accused a program manager in the network of harassing him.

The complainant said the incident took place on July 23 when the executive invited him to a hotel. They later on went to Poblacion, Makati, for drinks.

The victim said he became so drunk and later on was brought back to the hotel. The abuse took place when the complainant laid down in the bed to rest.

A frustrated Tulfo tried to get to speak to the bosses of TV5 but the executive refused to speak up as advised by News5 chief Luchi Cruz-Valdez.

Tulfo then questioned why the human resources department of the network did not suspend the official amid the complaint.

“Ito ang kinasasama ko ng loob, may naaping tao tapos nagbingi-bingihan tayo,” said Tulfo.

“Kahit sibakin niyo ko, I don’t care ang gusto ko lang magkaroon ng hustisya,” said Tulfo.

The senator was able to talk to the HR head of TV5, Rolly Santos who assure him that an investigation is underway.

Tulfo then refused to accept it and said that the network should suspend the executive or else he will investigate the matter in the Senate.