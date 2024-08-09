NewsLatest NewsPH NewsTFT News

Tulfo threatens to resign from TV5 following talent’s sexual abuse claim vs. executive

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 mins ago

Senator Raffy Tulfo did not mince words in calling out the management of TV5 over their supposed “inaction” on the alleged sexual abuse complaint filed by a talent worker.

In his ‘Wanted Sa Radyo’ show, Tulfo heard the story of the complainant who accused a program manager in the network of harassing him.

The complainant said the incident took place on July 23 when the executive invited him to a hotel. They later on went to Poblacion, Makati, for drinks.

The victim said he became so drunk and later on was brought back to the hotel. The abuse took place when the complainant laid down in the bed to rest.

A frustrated Tulfo tried to get to speak to the bosses of TV5 but the executive refused to speak up as advised by News5 chief Luchi Cruz-Valdez.

Tulfo then questioned why the human resources department of the network did not suspend the official amid the complaint.

“Ito ang kinasasama ko ng loob, may naaping tao tapos nagbingi-bingihan tayo,” said Tulfo.

“Kahit sibakin niyo ko, I don’t care ang gusto ko lang magkaroon ng hustisya,” said Tulfo.

The senator was able to talk to the HR head of TV5, Rolly Santos who assure him that an investigation is underway.

Tulfo then refused to accept it and said that the network should suspend the executive or else he will investigate the matter in the Senate.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 07 04T090735.478

Sara Duterte laments gov’t inaction over flood programs, criticizes lack of support to Davao City projects

24 mins ago
djibouti sunseat istock

17 PH seafarers declared safe after missile attack, says DMW

56 mins ago
Fefe from Dolce and Gabanna website

D&G’s AED390 dog perfume costs more than your cologne

3 hours ago
gloc-9 sb19

SB19, Gloc-9 collaborate on new track ‘Kalakal’

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button