NewsEntertainmentLatest NewsPH NewsTFT News

PH bet is crowned as Miss Supranational Asia and Oceania

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 mins ago

Philippines’ bet Alethea Ambrosio was crowned Miss Supranational Asia and Oceania during the pageant’s finale on July 6 in Poland.

Ambrosio is the first Filipino woman to receive the continental title. Her male counterpart, Brandon Espiritu, secured the 2nd runner-up award in the Mister Supranational 2024.

Indonesia’s Harashta Haifa Zahra made history by winning her country’s first Miss Supranational crown.

Jenna Dykstra from the United States settled for the first runner-up, while Justyna Zednikova from the Czech Republic landed as the second runner-up.

Brazil’s Isadora Murtia was third runner-up, while Curacao’s Chanelle de Lau rounded up the winner’s circle as fourth runner -up.

Last year, Pauline Amelinckx almost scored a second victory for the Philippines when she finished as first runner-up. Mutya Datul was the only Miss Supranational winner for the Philippines in 2013.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 08 14T093907.254

NAIA set to increase airport fees, DOTr says

9 mins ago
Trillanes

Trillanes to file more cases vs. Duterte, Go

1 hour ago
DMW SCAM PHONE

DMW warns OFWs on ‘Third Country Recruitment’ schemes

2 hours ago
Geneva Lopez 1

NBI: Beauty pageant candidate, Israeli fiancé die from gunshot wounds

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button