PH bet is crowned as Miss Supranational Asia and Oceania

Philippines’ bet Alethea Ambrosio was crowned Miss Supranational Asia and Oceania during the pageant’s finale on July 6 in Poland.

Ambrosio is the first Filipino woman to receive the continental title. Her male counterpart, Brandon Espiritu, secured the 2nd runner-up award in the Mister Supranational 2024.

Indonesia’s Harashta Haifa Zahra made history by winning her country’s first Miss Supranational crown.

Jenna Dykstra from the United States settled for the first runner-up, while Justyna Zednikova from the Czech Republic landed as the second runner-up.

Brazil’s Isadora Murtia was third runner-up, while Curacao’s Chanelle de Lau rounded up the winner’s circle as fourth runner -up.

Last year, Pauline Amelinckx almost scored a second victory for the Philippines when she finished as first runner-up. Mutya Datul was the only Miss Supranational winner for the Philippines in 2013.