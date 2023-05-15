Real estate payments platform AQWIRE to launch money transfer app ‘wiremo’

AQWIRE, a real estate payments platform, is set to launch a money transfer app called “wiremo” which allows overseas Filipinos to pay their bills in the Philippines from anywhere in the world.

During the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) held on May 12-13, 2023 at the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek, The Filipino Times has met with Mr. Ray Refundo, CEO of AQWIRE, where he explained how AQWIRE and wiremo works.

“AQWIRE is a real estate platform that helps developers in the Philippines collect payments from not just Filipinos who live abroad but also foreigners who want to invest in properties in the Philippines. Basically, we help developers close deals abroad, we help them increase their sales, and also enable Filipinos who live abroad to be able to pay their bills directly in the Philippines,” Refundo said.

Being both a Software as a Service (SaaS) and payments platform, AQWIRE focuses on processing and monitoring cross-border payments from overseas alongside the goal of empowering enterprises to collect payments from anywhere in the world securely, efficiently, and at the most competitive rates.

“We’re fully integrated with most of the developers, you generally just need to go their websites, or you get an invoice from one of our developer partners,” he added.

In order to expand its reach and services, AQWIRE will be launching an app to further ease the payment processes for those people based outside the Philippines.

“We are launching an app soon called ‘wiremo.’ That one you can download on your phone, and you can pay your real estate bills, education payments, utilities, car payments, insurance payments — anything that you need to pay in the Philippines.”

Furthermore, they will also offer a micro-remittance platform on wiremo where anyone can send smaller amounts of money.

“I think micro-remittance has become the next big thing especially coming from the Middle East and the US. Largely, we are mostly operating in the US, but we are expanding our operations in the Middle East as well,” Refundo said.

When asked about the benefits of using AQWIRE and wiremo, Refundo said that convenience is the main thing they offer.

“Convenience, it’s the biggest thing. Next is security — we are a very secured platform, we’re directly integrated with the ERP systems of most of the developers. Also, our cost is about to go down even further because we are integrating to more banks and we have more options to pay. Not just cash over the counter, but also credit cards, digital wallets abroad like Venmo and PayPal, all kinds of methods,” he explained.

With over 70 partners that consist of top property developers in the Philippines, BPOs, and other verticals, AQWIRE envisions to be the leading cross-border payment service provider for enterprises globally.

“As we grow, we adapt more payment methods from abroad. And you can use foreign bank accounts, cards, digital wallets. Sign up to wiremo.com and once it’s launched some time in Q3, you’ll see the benefits of the platform,” Refundo conlcuded.