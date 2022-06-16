News

PNP: Protests banned in areas near Marcos, Duterte inauguration

The Philippine National Police maintained that protests will be prohibited in areas near the inauguration sites of President-elect Bongbong Marcos and Vice President-elect Sara Duterte.

Police spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said the law enforcers expect demonstrations at the San Pedro Square in Davao City on June 19 and at the National Museum in Manila on June 30 where Duterte and Marcos will take their oath respectively.

Fajardo reiterates that protest activities would only be allowed in designated freedom parks in both areas.

“Definitely, hindi po papayagan ang anumang rally sa malapit po sa event both in Davao City at dito sa National Museum,” Fajardo said.

“But dahil ginagalang natin ‘yung karapatan ng ilang mamamayan na magpahayag ng kanilang saloobin ay pupwede silang mag-rally at magsagawa ng kanilang mga activities doon sa mga designated freedom parks ng Manila at Davao,” she added.

Protesters also need to secure a permit for any action during the inauguration day. PNP chief Vicente Danao warned that activists can be arrested if they will obstruct traffic or destroy government properties.

Some 7,000 to 8,000 police personnel will be deployed during the oath taking of Marcos.

