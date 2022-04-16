News

Abu Dhabi assures zero landfill in 2071 as part of environmental protection plan

The authorities in Abu Dhabi have unveiled an ambitious plan to ensure no waste is sent to landfill after 2071 as part of a long-term plan to ensure a healthy environment.

The zero-waste proposal is a key segment of “Abu Dhabi Environmental Centennial 2071″ to make the emirate a leader in conservation over the next 50 years by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD).

Part of the plan is to use satellite technology to track the location of waste, use artificial intelligence to separate waste and deploy unmanned vehicles to clean the emirate’s streets by the before 2071.

Sara Al Mazrouei, lead analyst for performance with the EAD underscored the ambition to achieve zero waste goal.

To stop use of landfill, Tadweer – Abu Dhabi’s Centre for Waste Management – is aiming to divert 80 per cent of waste from landfills by 2030 with proposals of recycling also being undertaken.

Plans to gradually reduce the amount of single-use plastic are also underway.

