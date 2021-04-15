News

‘Ill-timed’: Ex-VP Binay hits DENR project anew on ‘dolomite beach’

Staff Report

Former Vice President Jojo Binay asserted that dumping another batch of dolomite sand in Manila bay is ill-timed as the country grapples with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With thousands infected and dying from COVID-19, and over 4 million out of work and needing ayuda, the government is wasting millions on a fake dolomite ‘beach’,” Binay said in a tweet.

He added that some people in the government have lost their compassion and sense of priorities.

“Some people in government have lost not only their compassion and sense of priorities but their common sense,” he said.

A fresh batch of crushed dolomite has been dumped along the Manila Baywalk, as part of the government’s PHP389-million ‘white sand’ project to rehabilitate the area.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has yet to provide the latest details on the dolomite project.

Some critics and netizens claim the agency focused on “mere aesthetics” instead of the environmental concerns of Manila Bay.

