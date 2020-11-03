News

LOOK: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid receives COVID-19 trial vaccine

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

Twitter @HHShkMohd

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has received a shot of COVID-19 trial vaccine.

On his official Twitter handle, the Vice President wrote: “While receiving the coronavirus vaccine. We wish everyone safety and great health, and are proud of our teams who have worked relentlessly to make the vaccine available in the UAE. The future will always be better in the UAE.”

It can be recalled that the UAE government in September approved the use of the candidate COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinopharm, which had undergone Phase III trial in the country with 30,000 volunteers, for emergency cases.

It is considered as the world’s first Phase III clinical trial program on an inactivated COVID-19 candidate vaccine.

Since its emergency use approval, some government ministers and officials as well as frontliners have been inoculated.

