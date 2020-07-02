UAE’s historic Mars mission sparks hope amid coronavirus pandemic

Expats who hold a Dubai residence visa are required to secure a travel permit from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in the emirate to ensure that they can fly out and return to the country after their holidays. Emirates now requires...
Saudi supports UAE’s bid for non-permanent membership of UN Security Council
WAM: Deputy Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations Dr. Khalid bin Muhammad Manzalawi has affirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia supports the UAE in its candidacy for non-permanent membership of the United Nations (UN) Security...
Comply to beat COVID-19
The UAE authorities have ramped up their monitoring on residents who do not comply with the preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), as curfew restrictions were lifted. This came following the increase in the number of new...
COVID-19: UAE reaches milestone of 3.5 million COVID-19 tests, total recoveries now at 37,566
The UAE government has reported that the country has already reached another milestone when it comes to COVID-19 tests, with over 3,500,000 tests done to date The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 62,028 COVID-19 tests that led to the...
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has reviewed the final preparations for the historic launch of the Emirates Mars Mission, also known as the Hope Probe, to Mars on 15th July.
The meeting was chaired by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and President of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC, as the countdown begins for the UAE’s much-anticipated historic launch to the Red Planet in the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.
Hope seeks to establish the UAE’s entry to the space industry, advance the country’s capabilities in space science and engineering and develop young Emirati and Arab talents capable of contributing to global efforts in space exploration.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, “The Hope Probe embodies the culture of possibilities deeply rooted in the UAE’s approach, philosophy and journey of accelerating development since the foundation.
“Our journey to space represents a message of hope to every Arab citizen that we have the innovation, resilience and efforts to compete with the greatest of nations in the race for knowledge.
“The Hope Probe is an accomplishment for every Arab, a source of pride for every Emirati, and a path-breaking achievement for our engineers.
“The UAE will continue deploying its efforts and resources and collaborating with nations to build a better future for humanity.”
His Highness met the Emirates Mars Mission team as the country prepares for the probe’s launch from Tanegashima island in Japan, set according to schedule despite challenges posed by the novel coronavirus global outbreak.
The Hope Probe’s scheduled launch date is based on careful scientific review of the earth and Mars orbits, with the launch window extending to 13th August, 2020.
Its lift-off on July 15 is set at 00:51:27 UAE timing from Tanegashima Space Centre. The unmanned probe is expected to enter Mars’ orbit on February 2021, marking the UAE’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
