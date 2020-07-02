UAE’s historic Mars mission sparks hope amid coronavirus pandemic

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has reviewed the final preparations for the historic launch of the Emirates Mars Mission, also known as the Hope Probe, to Mars on 15th July.

The meeting was chaired by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and President of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC, as the countdown begins for the UAE’s much-anticipated historic launch to the Red Planet in the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.

Hope seeks to establish the UAE’s entry to the space industry, advance the country’s capabilities in space science and engineering and develop young Emirati and Arab talents capable of contributing to global efforts in space exploration.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, “The Hope Probe embodies the culture of possibilities deeply rooted in the UAE’s approach, philosophy and journey of accelerating development since the foundation.

“Our journey to space represents a message of hope to every Arab citizen that we have the innovation, resilience and efforts to compete with the greatest of nations in the race for knowledge.

“The Hope Probe is an accomplishment for every Arab, a source of pride for every Emirati, and a path-breaking achievement for our engineers.

“The UAE will continue deploying its efforts and resources and collaborating with nations to build a better future for humanity.”

His Highness met the Emirates Mars Mission team as the country prepares for the probe’s launch from Tanegashima island in Japan, set according to schedule despite challenges posed by the novel coronavirus global outbreak.

The Hope Probe’s scheduled launch date is based on careful scientific review of the earth and Mars orbits, with the launch window extending to 13th August, 2020.

Its lift-off on July 15 is set at 00:51:27 UAE timing from Tanegashima Space Centre. The unmanned probe is expected to enter Mars’ orbit on February 2021, marking the UAE’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations.