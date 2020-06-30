UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, places of worship at 30 percent capacity from July 1

WAM: UAE residents with valid residency visa permits who are currently stranded overseas must undergo a COVID-19 test and receive a negative result at least 72 hours before returning to the country under new rules announced by the UAE government. The regulations,...
COVID-19: UAE reports 449 cases, total now at 48,246 with one death
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 43,551 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 449 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 48,246. Dr. Al Shamsi: As #UAEGov continues to increase Covid-19 tests,...
UAE residents required to present negative COVID-19 test result to enter Abu Dhabi
The government of Abu Dhabi has announced that they would be reopening their doors for UAE residents towards the emirate starting today, June 29. The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Committee for COVID-19 pandemic, in collaboration with the Department of...
Saudi’s ‘new normal’ for construction sector to witness faster recovery with drone utilisation – FEDS CEO
Saudi Arabia’s construction sector will see faster recovery with the utilisation of drones under the ‘new normal’ set-up, which continues to require safety measures including social distancing. This is according to Rabih Bou Rashid, the CEO of Falcon Eye Drones (FEDS)...
The UAE government has announced that mosques, prayer spaces, and other places of worship will gradually reopen nationwide from July 1 and operate at 30 percent capacity. The development comes in coordination with relevant federal and local authorities who continue to take all considerations for precautionary and preventive measures.
However, prayer spaces located on motorways, industrial areas, labour camps, cooperative societies, commercial centres and parks twill all remain closed until further notice.
Dr. Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, Spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), said the decision to reopen places of worship does not include prayer spaces located on motorways, industrial areas, labour camps, cooperative societies, commercial centres and parks as these will remain closed until further notice.
RELATED STORY: Weddings, event halls to reopen soon in RAK
He added, “Reopening places of worship is due to the tremendous efforts made by all relevant departments who initiated the Covid-19 testing of all mosque imams and workers in places of worship.
“Friday prayers will remain suspended in all mosques until further notice and therefore mosques will remain closed on Fridays only,” he said. The public is again instructed to comply with precautionary and preventive measures while coming for prayers, including adhering to a minimum 3-metre safety distance between worshippers and avoiding congregations and handshaking in all forms.
“All should perform ablution at home and hand sanitize regularly in addition to wearing face masks before coming for each prayer,” he added.
“Quran recitals and readings should be from the worshiper’s own personal or electronic Moshaf,” he said, noting that using communal Holy books already available in mosques is prohibited.
“Every Muslim should bring his own prayer mat and should not leave it behind or store it at mosques after prayers,” he said, noting all mosque goers have to download Al Hosn app on their smartphones.
READ ON: Abu Dhabi reopens more malls following full compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures
All the guidelines related to the gradual reopening of mosques will be circulated to all places of worship by the relevant authorities.
“Elderly people, including Emiratis and residents, as well as children aged under 12 years old and people with chronic and respiratory diseases, are not allowed to come to mosques or other places of worship under the current circumstances to ensure their safety,” he warned.
He stressed the need for all those who are living with people in contact with COVID-19 patients as well as those living with patients under treatment should not come to mosques until they get treated in order to ensure public safety.
“Mosques and places of worship where COVID-19 cases is detected shall be closed and necessary measures shall be taken,” he said.
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved