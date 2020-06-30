UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, places of worship at 30 percent capacity from July 1

The UAE government has announced that mosques, prayer spaces, and other places of worship will gradually reopen nationwide from July 1 and operate at 30 percent capacity. The development comes in coordination with relevant federal and local authorities who continue to take all considerations for precautionary and preventive measures.

However, prayer spaces located on motorways, industrial areas, labour camps, cooperative societies, commercial centres and parks twill all remain closed until further notice.

He added, “Reopening places of worship is due to the tremendous efforts made by all relevant departments who initiated the Covid-19 testing of all mosque imams and workers in places of worship.

“Friday prayers will remain suspended in all mosques until further notice and therefore mosques will remain closed on Fridays only,” he said. The public is again instructed to comply with precautionary and preventive measures while coming for prayers, including adhering to a minimum 3-metre safety distance between worshippers and avoiding congregations and handshaking in all forms.

“All should perform ablution at home and hand sanitize regularly in addition to wearing face masks before coming for each prayer,” he added.

“Quran recitals and readings should be from the worshiper’s own personal or electronic Moshaf,” he said, noting that using communal Holy books already available in mosques is prohibited.

“Every Muslim should bring his own prayer mat and should not leave it behind or store it at mosques after prayers,” he said, noting all mosque goers have to download Al Hosn app on their smartphones.

All the guidelines related to the gradual reopening of mosques will be circulated to all places of worship by the relevant authorities.

“Elderly people, including Emiratis and residents, as well as children aged under 12 years old and people with chronic and respiratory diseases, are not allowed to come to mosques or other places of worship under the current circumstances to ensure their safety,” he warned.

He stressed the need for all those who are living with people in contact with COVID-19 patients as well as those living with patients under treatment should not come to mosques until they get treated in order to ensure public safety.

“Mosques and places of worship where COVID-19 cases is detected shall be closed and necessary measures shall be taken,” he said.