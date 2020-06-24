UAE announces completion of National Sterilization Programme, lifts movement restrictions

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 44,291 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 450 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 46,133. إجراء 44,291 فحص جديد، والكشف عن عن 450 حالة إصابة جديدة بمرض...
NAIA confirms two asymptomatic COVID-19 cases among airport police
An official from the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has revealed that two police offers who have been assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have tested positive for the coronavirus disease. MIAA Public Affairs Department...
Senator Bong Go supports measures to provide more benefits for OFWs
Philippine Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" go reiterated his full support on measures that accommodate and give OFWs more incentives from the government. These include Senate Bil Nos. 317 and 801 filed by Senators Grace Poe and Ramon Revilla Jr., respectively that...
Mass testing concludes at Mussafah in Abu Dhabi following over 570,000 COVID-19 tests
The Abu Dhabi Department of Health, in cooperation with relevant entities, has successfully concluded a six-week screening and testing campaign in the Musaffah area of Abu Dhabi, having fully contained the spread of Covid-19 among the area’s residents. The campaign,...
The UAE has officially announced the completion of the country’s National Sterilization Programme for public spaces, facilities and transportation as Wednesday, June 24.
This signifies that the public can now move freely at any time of the day, pursuant and with full adherence to the country’s preventive measures.
Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), stated that while the programme has ended, sterilization is expected to continue at public buildings.
“Today we announce the completion of the National Disinfection Program, which covered the country’s public facilities and transportation. However, the public buildings will continue to be regularly disinfected,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.
Dr. Al Dhaheri: Today we announce the completion of the National Disinfection Program, which covered the country’s public facilities and transportation. However, the public buildings will continue to be regularly disinfected. #UAEGov
The NCEMA Spokesperson also reminded the public to continue following the country’s precautionary safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by avoiding public gatherings and following proper social distancing protocols.
Dr. Al Dhaheri: We remind the public to continue to avoid gatherings and family visits, follow social distancing guidelines and continue to wear face masks when leaving home. #UAEGov
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
