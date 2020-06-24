UAE announces completion of National Sterilization Programme, lifts movement restrictions

The UAE has officially announced the completion of the country’s National Sterilization Programme for public spaces, facilities and transportation as Wednesday, June 24.

This signifies that the public can now move freely at any time of the day, pursuant and with full adherence to the country’s preventive measures.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), stated that while the programme has ended, sterilization is expected to continue at public buildings.

“Today we announce the completion of the National Disinfection Program, which covered the country’s public facilities and transportation. However, the public buildings will continue to be regularly disinfected,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.

The NCEMA Spokesperson also reminded the public to continue following the country’s precautionary safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by avoiding public gatherings and following proper social distancing protocols.