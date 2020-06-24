Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Jun 24 20, 11:05 pm

COVID-19: UAE reports 450 new cases, total now at 46,133 with two deaths

Jun 24 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 44,291 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 450 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 46,133. إجراء 44,291 فحص جديد، والكشف عن عن 450 حالة إصابة جديدة بمرض...

NAIA confirms two asymptomatic COVID-19 cases among airport police

Jun 24 2020

An official from the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has revealed that two police offers who have been assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have tested positive for the coronavirus disease. MIAA Public Affairs Department...

Senator Bong Go supports measures to provide more benefits for OFWs

Jun 24 2020

Philippine Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" go reiterated his full support on measures that accommodate and give OFWs more incentives from the government. These include Senate Bil Nos. 317 and 801 filed by Senators Grace Poe and Ramon Revilla Jr., respectively that...

UAE announces completion of National Sterilization Programme, lifts movement restrictions

News

Jun. 24, 20 | 11:05 pm

The UAE has officially announced the completion of the country’s National Sterilization Programme for public spaces, facilities and transportation as Wednesday, June 24.

This signifies that the public can now move freely at any time of the day, pursuant and with full adherence to the country’s preventive measures.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), stated that while the programme has ended, sterilization is expected to continue at public buildings.

“Today we announce the completion of the National Disinfection Program, which covered the country’s public facilities and transportation. However, the public buildings will continue to be regularly disinfected,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.

The NCEMA Spokesperson also reminded the public to continue following the country’s precautionary safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by avoiding public gatherings and following proper social distancing protocols.

Marhaba Dubai!

Marhaba Dubai!

Jun 24, 2020

Dubai leads the world once again as among the first cities to reopen their doors to the world for tourism and entertainment --expecting to welcome its first batch of visitors this coming July 7. Filipinos holding valid working and resident visas and other expats in...

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

