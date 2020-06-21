LIST: UAE Health Ministry outlines resumption of health services from June 21

(WAM) — The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced the gradual resumption of suspended health services in its health facilities starting June 21.

MoHAP said in a statement that following service suspension in light of COVID-19, hospitals will now be allowed to operate under “the strict and full implementation of preventive measures that ensure the highest level of protection of patients, medical care, and customers.”

The services include outpatient visits and scheduled surgeries for urgent medical conditions. However, plastic surgery will remain suspended in all hospitals, except in urgent cases, MoHAP said.

The Ministry went on to list the resumed services in specialities which include: Cardiology, pediatric, general surgery, gynecology and obstetrics, orthopedics, mental health services including psychiatric and social consultations and rehabilitation programmes for addiction patients. Meanwhile, ENT (ear, nose, and throat) departments will continue to provide services for emergency cases only.

