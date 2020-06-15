More women than men suffer from lockdown depression

Data from the Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that over 155,000 OFWs have already received their DOLE Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) financial assistance as of June 15. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque, citing...
WATCH: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed posts video thanking frontline workers
(WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, posted a video on his Instagram account expressing appreciation for the exceptional efforts of COVID-19 frontline workers. The...
Kengs camp on Ressa’s cyber libel verdict: This shows that there is a problem in Philippine media
Businessman Wilfredo Keng, who filed the cyber label case against Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa, along with former researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr., said that their guilty verdict only proves there is something wrong with the Philippine media. Ressa and...
COVID-19-positive OFW fakes quarantine clearance to return home
An Overseas Filipino Worker who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) presented a fake quarantine certificate to be able to return from Manila to his hometown in Catanduanes. The 49-year-old male OFW, who arrived in the country on May 23,...
There is a higher percentage of women experiencing mental health issues due to the lockdown measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a research in the UK showed.
According to Lisa Spantig and Ben Etheridge, economists at the Institute for Social and Economic Research at the University of Essex, women are more affected by the isolation brought about by the pandemic.
In their study, they found that the percentage of women who are experiencing a mental problem has increased from 11 percent to 27 percent since the lockdowns in the US and the UK began. For men, it has risen from 7 percent to 18 percent.
READ ALSO: Mental health in the time of COVID-19 pandemic
These women who have experienced a decline in mental wellbeing, according to the research, are mostly those who are under 30, have many friends, and are outgoing by nature.
Etheridge cited lack of socialization and ability to connect with friends as major reasons for them to experience mental health issues during COVID-19. The study added that searches on Google involving words “loneliness”, “worry” and “sadness” are rising in various nations.
In addition, the socioeconomic impact of the disease has also caused a decline in their psychological wellbeing.
“It’s well documented that women have drawn the short straw on several fronts. For example, they are more likely to have lost their jobs,” said Etheridge.
Other reasons that may have contributed to the increase in mental health problems among women include restrictions on exercise, and greater household and childcare demands.
SEE ALSO: UAE launches family counseling channel for those mentally affected by COVID-19
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved