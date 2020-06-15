Monday, June 15, 2020

More women than men suffer from lockdown depression

There is a higher percentage of women experiencing mental health issues due to the lockdown measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a research in the UK showed.

According to Lisa Spantig and Ben Etheridge, economists at the Institute for Social and Economic Research at the University of Essex, women are more affected by the isolation brought about by the pandemic.

In their study, they found that the percentage of women who are experiencing a mental problem has increased from 11 percent to 27 percent since the lockdowns in the US and the UK began. For men, it has risen from 7 percent to 18 percent.

READ ALSO: Mental health in the time of COVID-19 pandemic

These women who have experienced a decline in mental wellbeing, according to the research, are mostly those who are under 30, have many friends, and are outgoing by nature.

Etheridge cited lack of socialization and ability to connect with friends as major reasons for them to experience mental health issues during COVID-19. The study added that searches on Google involving words “loneliness”, “worry” and “sadness” are rising in various nations.

In addition, the socioeconomic impact of the disease has also caused a decline in their psychological wellbeing.

“It’s well documented that women have drawn the short straw on several fronts. For example, they are more likely to have lost their jobs,” said Etheridge.

Other reasons that may have contributed to the increase in mental health problems among women include restrictions on exercise, and greater household and childcare demands.

SEE ALSO: UAE launches family counseling channel for those mentally affected by COVID-19

