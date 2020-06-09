Dubai Police, EXPO 2020 enhance cooperation

The Dubai Police "Stay Safe" game, has recently attracted 48,153 players from various nationalities, and its videos have recorded millions of views on social media platforms in just 15 days since its launch. Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, General Director of...
COVID-19: Two deaths, 528 new COVID-19 cases in UAE, total now at 39,904
The Ministry of Health and Protection recently conducted 37,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 528 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 39,904. Additional 37,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by @mohapuae revealing 528...
PH announces 518 new COVID-19 cases, 99 recoveries
The Department of Health reported that 518 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number 22, 992. DOH has also confirmed 4,736 recoveries, as it reported 99 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. In addition,...
Bereaved families of 26 fallen healthcare workers receive Php 1 million
Twenty-six families who have lost a loved one who was among the Philippines' healthcare frontliners have received Php 1 million each from the government as due compensation in line with the Bayanihan We Heal As One act. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque,...
Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 office, has recently visited the Dubai Police General HQ, to discuss ways of cooperation between the Office and Dubai Police.
Welcomed by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, and a number of senior officers HE Al Hashemi reviewed Dubai Police security efforts and plans for the global event which will now open on 1 October 2021 and run until 31 March 2022.
Her Excellency also visited the Security Innovation Laboratory and reviewed its contents of modern technology and the latest smart services and AI-based innovations. In addition to the latest police patrols equipped with various types of security and surveillance technologies that are directly related to the command and control centre at the General HQ.
For his part, Lt General Al Marri reaffirmed the force’s commitment to implement the directives of the country’s leadership to unify the relevant efforts of various national authorities and their sub-departments to prepare for the Expo 2020 per best practices and international standards.
Towards the end of her visit, Her Excellency Reem Al Hashemi praised the various innovations of the Security Innovation Lab, which reflect the vision of our wise leadership towards instilling a culture of innovation among the society and government entities, and preparing generations of innovators that contribute to achieving the UAE vision 2071 and achieving the country’s vision in the year of preparing towards the next fifty.
