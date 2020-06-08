Monday, June 8, 2020

LOOK: Dubai Duty Free reopens Concouse B – West at Dubai Airports

Jun 07 2020

Dubai Duty Free is welcoming travelling passengers following the partial re-opening of its retail area in Concourse B – West at Dubai International Airport (DXB). The airport retailer closed its retail operation on 25th March across DXB and AMIA, following the UAE...

UAE academic year to begin August 30

Jun. 08, 20 | 9:31 am

(WAM) — Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said the UAE academic year will start as per the calendar already approved by the Ministerial Development Council on August 30th, while the administrative and teaching staff will begin working on August 23rd.

“Education remains a top priority and national objective, and therefore our leadership has directed to apply the distance education system under the current circumstances so that our students won’t lose track and miss one single day from their academic year,” said the minister in statements today.

He attributed the sustainability of the UAE education system and the success of the remote learning process to the forward-thinking policy of the UAE leaders and the commitment of students and their parents.

