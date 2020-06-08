Monday, June 8, 2020

Jun 08 20, 9:36 am

UAE academic year to begin August 30

Jun 08 2020

(WAM) -- Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said the UAE academic year will start as per the calendar already approved by the Ministerial Development Council on August 30th, while the administrative and teaching staff will begin working on August...

LOOK: Dubai Duty Free reopens Concouse B – West at Dubai Airports

Jun 07 2020

Dubai Duty Free is welcoming travelling passengers following the partial re-opening of its retail area in Concourse B – West at Dubai International Airport (DXB). The airport retailer closed its retail operation on 25th March across DXB and AMIA, following the UAE...

Global COVID-19 cases breach 7 million mark

News

Jun. 08, 20 | 9:36 am

Cases of the coronavirus disease continue to rise globally as total numbers have surpassed the 7 million mark, which is currently at 7,015,128.

The United States of America remains as the country with the most number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 1,942,363 that accounts for 28% of the world’s total. This is followed by Brazil at 691,758, and Russia at 467,073.

Here are the rest of the countries with high numbers of cases of COVID-19:

United Kingdom: 287,621
India: 257,486
Spain: 241,550
Italy: 234,998
Peru: 196,515
France: 191,102
Germany: 185,750

The UAE currently has 38,808 confirmed cases, while the Philippines has 21,895.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19: PH surpasses 1,000-mark in COVID-19 deaths

Death toll

The world’s death toll currently stands at 402,852. Of this number 110,514 or 27% of the world’s total comes from the USA, followed by UK at 40,625 and Brazil at 36,455.

Here are the rest of the countries with a high number of reported deaths:

Italy: 33,899
France: 29,158
Spain: 27,136
Mexico: 13,699
Belgium: 9,595
Germany: 8,685
Iran: 8,281

The Philippines recently passed the 1,000 mark for death toll which is currently at 1,003, while the UAE’s numbers remain low at 276.

READ ON: COVID-19: UAE records 2.5 million tests

Global recoveries

In a more positive note, recoveries on a worldwide scale account for 44% of the global total confirmed cases, which is currently at 3,142,440. The USA reported the most number of recoveries at 506,367. This is followed by Brazil at 283,952 and Russia at 226,272.

Here are the rest of the countries hundreds of thousands of recoveries to date:

Germany: 169,224
Italy: 165,837
Spain: 150,376
Turkey: 137,969
Iran: 134,349
India: 123,848
Chile: 108,150

The UAE has over 21,806 patients who have fully recovered from the disease, while the Philippines has over 4,530 recovered individuals.

