Global COVID-19 cases breach 7 million mark

(WAM) -- Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said the UAE academic year will start as per the calendar already approved by the Ministerial Development Council on August 30th, while the administrative and teaching staff will begin working on August...
KNOW THE LAW: Dh 1000 (Php 13,562) fine for throwing masks, gloves on streets in UAE
(WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Police has warned against the dumping of used face masks and gloves on roads, streets, and public facilities. In a statement, Abu Dhabi Police noted the hazardous health and environmental risks that such dumping acts can pose on the community as a...
LOOK: Dubai Duty Free reopens Concouse B – West at Dubai Airports
Dubai Duty Free is welcoming travelling passengers following the partial re-opening of its retail area in Concourse B – West at Dubai International Airport (DXB). The airport retailer closed its retail operation on 25th March across DXB and AMIA, following the UAE...
Victim of dummy Facebook account? Here are steps to properly report them as per DOJ
The Philippines’ Department of Justice (DOJ) urged Filipinos to report the dummy accounts on Facebook bearing their name, following reports that netizens who have aired their grievances against the Anti-Terror Bill—particularly students, activities, and journalists—...
Cases of the coronavirus disease continue to rise globally as total numbers have surpassed the 7 million mark, which is currently at 7,015,128.
The United States of America remains as the country with the most number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 1,942,363 that accounts for 28% of the world’s total. This is followed by Brazil at 691,758, and Russia at 467,073.
Here are the rest of the countries with high numbers of cases of COVID-19:
United Kingdom: 287,621
India: 257,486
Spain: 241,550
Italy: 234,998
Peru: 196,515
France: 191,102
Germany: 185,750
The UAE currently has 38,808 confirmed cases, while the Philippines has 21,895.
RELATED STORY: COVID-19: PH surpasses 1,000-mark in COVID-19 deaths
Death toll
The world’s death toll currently stands at 402,852. Of this number 110,514 or 27% of the world’s total comes from the USA, followed by UK at 40,625 and Brazil at 36,455.
Here are the rest of the countries with a high number of reported deaths:
Italy: 33,899
France: 29,158
Spain: 27,136
Mexico: 13,699
Belgium: 9,595
Germany: 8,685
Iran: 8,281
The Philippines recently passed the 1,000 mark for death toll which is currently at 1,003, while the UAE’s numbers remain low at 276.
READ ON: COVID-19: UAE records 2.5 million tests
Global recoveries
In a more positive note, recoveries on a worldwide scale account for 44% of the global total confirmed cases, which is currently at 3,142,440. The USA reported the most number of recoveries at 506,367. This is followed by Brazil at 283,952 and Russia at 226,272.
Here are the rest of the countries hundreds of thousands of recoveries to date:
Germany: 169,224
Italy: 165,837
Spain: 150,376
Turkey: 137,969
Iran: 134,349
India: 123,848
Chile: 108,150
The UAE has over 21,806 patients who have fully recovered from the disease, while the Philippines has over 4,530 recovered individuals.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved