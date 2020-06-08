Global COVID-19 cases breach 7 million mark

Cases of the coronavirus disease continue to rise globally as total numbers have surpassed the 7 million mark, which is currently at 7,015,128.

The United States of America remains as the country with the most number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 1,942,363 that accounts for 28% of the world’s total. This is followed by Brazil at 691,758, and Russia at 467,073.

Here are the rest of the countries with high numbers of cases of COVID-19:

United Kingdom: 287,621

India: 257,486

Spain: 241,550

Italy: 234,998

Peru: 196,515

France: 191,102

Germany: 185,750

The UAE currently has 38,808 confirmed cases, while the Philippines has 21,895.

Death toll

The world’s death toll currently stands at 402,852. Of this number 110,514 or 27% of the world’s total comes from the USA, followed by UK at 40,625 and Brazil at 36,455.

Here are the rest of the countries with a high number of reported deaths:

Italy: 33,899

France: 29,158

Spain: 27,136

Mexico: 13,699

Belgium: 9,595

Germany: 8,685

Iran: 8,281

The Philippines recently passed the 1,000 mark for death toll which is currently at 1,003, while the UAE’s numbers remain low at 276.

Global recoveries

In a more positive note, recoveries on a worldwide scale account for 44% of the global total confirmed cases, which is currently at 3,142,440. The USA reported the most number of recoveries at 506,367. This is followed by Brazil at 283,952 and Russia at 226,272.

Here are the rest of the countries hundreds of thousands of recoveries to date:

Germany: 169,224

Italy: 165,837

Spain: 150,376

Turkey: 137,969

Iran: 134,349

India: 123,848

Chile: 108,150

The UAE has over 21,806 patients who have fully recovered from the disease, while the Philippines has over 4,530 recovered individuals.