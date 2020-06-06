COVID-19: UAE records 2.5 million tests, with 626 new cases, one death, 724 recoveries

The Department of Health reported that the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries in the Philippines now stands at 4,441, as it confirmed 111 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. DOH also confirmed 714 new cases, bringing the total...
The UAE has recorded its second-day straight of reporting more recoveries than new cases in the country, in line with its comprehensive testing for the coronavirus disease, which has already reached over 2.5 million tests done worldwide.
The country’s Ministry of Health and Protection recently conducted 52,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 626 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 38,268.
MOHAP also reported one patient who died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 275.
In addition, the UAE’s health ministry has reported that 419 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 19,572.
This brings down the total number of active cases from yesterday’s 17,031 to today’s 16,932 for June 6.
Dr. Al Shamsi emphasized the importance of the coming period, saying that restoring normalcy is contingent upon the public’s full adherence to health measures in place.
“Any negligence or recklessness will lead, God forbid, to dire consequences,” she warned.
“Our frontline health workers are spearheading the campaign to limit the spread of COVID-19. They are forging ahead with their heroic work around the clock to ensure our safety. Now that the government and private sectors have re-opened, it has become incumbent on all of us to honour our collective and individual responsibility to ensure full compliance with all preventative measures. We all must honour our responsibility toward ensuring our safety and that of others. We have to continue to protect our homeland, our nation’s development, and our welfare,” said Dr. Al Shamsi
