OWWA reports 31,000 OFWs sent home to provinces

The UAE has reminded motorists to take all precautions on the road as the dusty and foggy weather today has created reduced visibility in many areas. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecasted a dusty and partly cloudy weather during the daytime—hindering...
PH commends UAE for responsive global action against COVID-19
The UAE's heart for giving, compassion, and care extended its reach beyond the seven emirates with its global response to aid fellow countries fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation...
LOOK: UAE places Dh 3000 fine (Php 40,687) for violations of ‘stay-at-home’ policy during National Sterilization Programme
UAE authorities recently published faces and initials of several violators of the preventive measures against the spread the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including three individuals who have specifically violated the country's 'stay-at-home' directives during the...
WATCH: RTA unveils new generation of bus shelters in Dubai
(WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has unveiled a new generation of bus shelters at four hotspots across the city. The shelters boast of an innovative design that had been endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice...
The Philippines’ Overseas Workers Welfare Administration revealed that a total of 31,000 overseas Filipino workers had already been sent back home to their respective provinces since they have already tested negative for their COVID-19 test during their 14-day mandatory quarantine.
OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac stated that 6,700 more Filipinos have arrived back home to their provinces from June 1 to June 5, 70% of whom were benefitted from government transport services through air, land, and sea with the remaining 30% fetched by their families and relatives from their quarantine.
“A total of 6,700 OFWs were sent home from June 1-5. Our running total is around 31,700,” he said during the Laging Handa briefing.
RELATED STORY: OFWs in PH can now get quarantine certificates online
Reports from the Philippine News Agency furthered that Cacdac reported that the transportation of OFWs was in coordination with other government agencies including the Department of Transportation as well as the local government units.
Cacdac said some 25,000 sea-based workers from the cruise ship industry were affected by the pandemic while some 18,000 are land-based OFWs.
READ ON: PH resumes COVID-19 clinical trials for hydroxychloroquine
