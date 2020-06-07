OWWA reports 31,000 OFWs sent home to provinces

The Philippines’ Overseas Workers Welfare Administration revealed that a total of 31,000 overseas Filipino workers had already been sent back home to their respective provinces since they have already tested negative for their COVID-19 test during their 14-day mandatory quarantine.

OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac stated that 6,700 more Filipinos have arrived back home to their provinces from June 1 to June 5, 70% of whom were benefitted from government transport services through air, land, and sea with the remaining 30% fetched by their families and relatives from their quarantine.

“A total of 6,700 OFWs were sent home from June 1-5. Our running total is around 31,700,” he said during the Laging Handa briefing.

RELATED STORY: OFWs in PH can now get quarantine certificates online

Reports from the Philippine News Agency furthered that Cacdac reported that the transportation of OFWs was in coordination with other government agencies including the Department of Transportation as well as the local government units.

Cacdac said some 25,000 sea-based workers from the cruise ship industry were affected by the pandemic while some 18,000 are land-based OFWs.

READ ON: PH resumes COVID-19 clinical trials for hydroxychloroquine