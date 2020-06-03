POLO Dubai highlights reasons why DOLE-AKAP applications get declined

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai revealed that they have received over 79,800 applications from OFWs from Dubai and the Northern Emirates for the Department of Labor and Employment's Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides a one-time...
Filipinos, Asian-Americans face harassment on USA streets, social media
Racism in the United States of America has evidently worsened following over 1,800 incident reports filed at the Stop Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders Hate (Stop AAPI Hate) website on discriminatory and harassment incidents that they have faced in public spaces...
LOOK: List of employees advised to work-from-home despite 100% staffing in Dubai
Dubai has announced that both offices and office buildings can now head back to 100% staffing today, June 3. However, it also advised that high-risk individuals need not show up at the office for their safety. The Dubai Economy recently issued a protocol update...
UAE to implement “Noon Work Ban” for employees working outdoors starting mid-June
(WAM) - Starting mid-June, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MOHRE, will implement the "Noon Work Ban" decision to jobs performed under sunlight and outdoors, between 12:30 PM and 3:00 PM. The annual decision, issued by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli,...
The Philippine Overseas Labor Office for Dubai and the Northern Emirates (POLO-Dubai) has outlined several reasons why OFW applications for the Department of Labor and Employment’s Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) are not approved.
Labor Attache Felicitas Bay explained that some OFWs who attempt to secure their one-time financial assistance were ineligible since officials found out that they were not terminated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED STORY: POLO Dubai reports 79,800 applications received for DOLE-AKAP program
“Kaya nga ang nakalagay doon is the employment was affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But there were some Filipinos na during our evaluation lumalabas doon na hindi iyon ang reason kung bakit sila na-terminate. Kasi if you were terminated as early as December or January, at mayroong reason yung employer bakit ka na-terminate hindi naman nakalagay doon na pandemic,” explained Labor Attache Bay during the Kumustahang Namamahay online discussion headed by spearheaded by Kalayaan 2020 Chair Jason Bucton.
She also cited that those under visit visa as well as those who experienced salary reductions are also ineligible for the government aid.
“We are not saying na hindi kami naniniwala. Kaya lang may mga bagay tayong dapat klaruhin. Like kagaya nung salary reduction pala, hindi naman siya no work, no pay. That’s one thing that we have to explain to the individual na hindi daw niya alam na hindi kasali yung salary reduction. So we consider the OFW inelligible or hindi siya qualified. Naiintindihan niya yan kasi ine-explain naman natin. So yung mga visit visa, ine-explain natin na hindi pwede kasi naka visit-visa,” explained Labor Attache Bay.
READ ON: Bello urges officials to fast track approvals, payouts for DOLE-AKAP applications
Data from the POLO Dubai reveal that they have received a total of 79,800 applications, of which 26,752 have been evaluated. Of this number 9,691 have been approved of which 6,924 overseas Filipinos have already claimed their one-time financial assistance from the government.
