POLO Dubai explains reason behind nondisclosure of DOLE-AKAP recipients

A university in the UAE revealed their plan to conduct its graduation ceremony on July 15—coinciding with the birthday of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai—via drive-through and with the use of drones. Dr. Muthanna Abdul-Razzaq,...
Movement permit not required to or from Abu Dhabi for UAE residents catching flights
The Abu Dhabi Police advised UAE residents headed towards either Dubai Airports or the Abu Dhabi International Airport need not apply for movement permits following movement restrictions set in the emirate as of June 2. Authorities state that flight passengers only...
Friends become lovers after being stuck in Baguio due to quarantine
Two long-time friends became a couple after being stuck in Baguio during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon. In a report by GMA 7’s Saksi, Jex Villar and Zaldy Faller were on a vacation in the Summer Capital when the enhanced community quarantine in the region...
Only 17,000 OFWs to benefit from DOLE-AKAP in Dubai – official
The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai (POLO Dubai) has revealed that the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has provided a total allotment for 17,000 Filipinos in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to receive the one-time financial aid from its DOLE-Abot...
Labor Attache Atty. Felicitas Bay of the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai (POLO Dubai) stated that their office is aware of the requests of Filipinos in the UAE to publicize names of recipients of the Department of Labor and Employment’s Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) Program.
“There’s a comment that we received na bakit daw hindi gayahin yung sa DSWD sa SAP beneficiary. That is very good because we have nothing to hide here. Everything is on record, we have nothing to hide. We have a daily submission to Manila,” said Labor Attache Bay during the Kumustahang Namamahay online discussion headed by spearheaded by Kalayaan 2020 Chair Jason Bucton.
RELATED STORY: Only 17,000 OFWs to benefit from DOLE-AKAP in Dubai – official
However, she explained that DOLE has yet to provide any directives or instructions regarding the suggestion: “I already received an email on that I think two weeks ago, I forwarded to the Philippines. I forwarded that to our Director of International Labor Affairs Bureau. Now absent any directives from our main office, then we cannot publish,” explained Bay.
The Labor Attache then furthered that one of the possible reasons behind the nondisclosure of names at present is for the privacy of the individuals who have received the financial aid, which she then compared to asking for permission when POLO Dubai publishes photos of recipients of the cash assistance.
“Isa pa rin sa nakikita ko, it’s the privacy of the individual. In fact doon sa POLO, when we take pictures, we ask the individual – pwede ka ba naming kunan ng picture. Kapag sinabi niyang ‘hindi po, pasensya na po’ – hindi natin kinukunan. Sinasabi noong ating kababayan: ‘Mam okay lang po na i-post ang aking pasasalamat pero wag na pong ipakita ang aking pangalan’. Ginagalang natin yung mga ganyan. Even on taking pictures, we are very careful on taking pictures for putting anything on Facebook. Pag hindi kami nagpaalam, unless it’s public na tinag din kami or pinadala sa amin, we don’t post anything,” said Bay.
READ ON: POLO Dubai reports 79,800 applications received for DOLE-AKAP program
Data from the POLO Dubai reveal that they have received a total of 79,800 applications, of which 26,752 have been evaluated. Of this number 9,691 have been approved of which 6,924 overseas Filipinos have already claimed their one-time financial assistance from the government.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved