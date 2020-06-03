DFA confirms 5,259 overseas Filipinos afflicted with COVID-19

As businesses in the UAE and across the world restart and borders reopen, optimism among Filipinos in the UAE has been increasing. In a survey conducted by The Filipino Times, the largest digital news portal for Filipinos in the Middle East and the biggest free...
POLO Dubai highlights reasons why DOLE-AKAP applications get declined
The Philippine Overseas Labor Office for Dubai and the Northern Emirates (POLO-Dubai) has outlined several reasons why OFW applications for the Department of Labor and Employment's Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) are not approved. Labor Attache Felicitas Bay...
POLO Dubai reports 79,800 applications received for DOLE-AKAP program
The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai revealed that they have received over 79,800 applications from OFWs from Dubai and the Northern Emirates for the Department of Labor and Employment's Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides a one-time...
Filipinos, Asian-Americans face harassment on USA streets, social media
Racism in the United States of America has evidently worsened following over 1,800 incident reports filed at the Stop Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders Hate (Stop AAPI Hate) website on discriminatory and harassment incidents that they have faced in public spaces...
The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has revealed that there are now 5,259 total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among Filipinos overseas.
Of this number, there are 2,700 active cases while 2,205 others have fully recovered from the disease. 354 others have died due to complications brought out by COVID-19.
RELATED STORY: Over 200,000 OFWs prefer to stay in host countries
There are now 49 countries or regions that have confirmed cases of Filipinos having contracted the viral disease.
The Middle East and African region accounts for the most number of cases at 3,274 – comprised of 1,840 active cases, 1,324 recoveries, and 110 deaths. This is followed by Europe with 455 active cases, 288 recoveries and 91 deaths.
READ ON: PH anticipates return of 300,000 OFWs this 2020
Americas posted the highest number of deaths among Filipinos at 151, with 273 active cases and 232 recoveries, bringing the total to 656.
The Asia Pacific region meanwhile posted a higher number of recoveries at 361, compared to active cases at 132, with only two deaths for a total of 495 confirmed cases.
03 June 2020
Today, the DFA reports more recoveries than new confirmed cases and fatalities among Filipinos abroad as reported by our Foreign Service Posts across 49 countries and regions, with 39 new recoveries and 29 new confirmed cases, as well as 7 new deaths in the (1/3) pic.twitter.com/K0tEH3v3Bm
— DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) June 3, 2020
