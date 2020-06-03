DFA confirms 5,259 overseas Filipinos afflicted with COVID-19

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has revealed that there are now 5,259 total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among Filipinos overseas.

Of this number, there are 2,700 active cases while 2,205 others have fully recovered from the disease. 354 others have died due to complications brought out by COVID-19.

There are now 49 countries or regions that have confirmed cases of Filipinos having contracted the viral disease.

The Middle East and African region accounts for the most number of cases at 3,274 – comprised of 1,840 active cases, 1,324 recoveries, and 110 deaths. This is followed by Europe with 455 active cases, 288 recoveries and 91 deaths.

Americas posted the highest number of deaths among Filipinos at 151, with 273 active cases and 232 recoveries, bringing the total to 656.

The Asia Pacific region meanwhile posted a higher number of recoveries at 361, compared to active cases at 132, with only two deaths for a total of 495 confirmed cases.