Dubai to use int’l tech to disinfect ambulances in 30 seconds

The Philippines is expecting as many as 16,679 OFWs to return during the whole month of June following reports from Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLO) that only the aforementioned number managed to complete the necessary requirements and paperwork. "Sabi nila...
Bello eyes more flights from Dubai to help OFWs return to PH
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III stated that the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) through the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai (POLO-Dubai) stated that they are eyeing more flights from the emirate to land in the Philippines in the coming days....
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed commends Dubai’s forward-looking vision for post COVID-19 era
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, recently chaired a meeting of the Executive Council at Dubai Airport’s Terminal 3. During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan said that Dubai Airport is...
UAE exceeds 18,000 recoveries
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 406 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 18,338. Al Shamsi: The total number of recovered cases of...
Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a specialized international company to take advantage of a unique global sterilization technology that can sterilize ambulances within 30 seconds—ensuring the protection of paramedics and patients from infection and dangerous diseases.
The sterilization procedure called “MicroSave” comprises 99 percent pure oxidized. It is characterized by being free from alcohol and chemicals, and it is one of the technologies that has proven its ability to effectively eliminate microbes and germs.
READ ALSO: Dubai uses isolation stretchers to transport severe COVID-19 patients
His Excellency Khalifa Al-Derai, Executive Director of Dubai Ambulance Services Corporation, explained that the technology can disinfect ambulances in less than a minute—saving time and enabling the institution to increase the number of trips of a vehicle per day. He pointed out that the institution sterilizes all its vehicles after each patient transfer, and that the sterilizer does not have any side effects even if it is used in the presence of patients and paramedics.
MicroSave Group said that the sterilization technique used in Dubai ambulances is certified by the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European conformity mark CE, and the Department of Medicinal and Medical Goods in Australia. The institutions commended MicroSave’s sterilization technique, indicating that it is safe and environmentally friendly, and does not contain toxic chemicals and alcohol—a reason it does not cause any side effects or sensitivity to the skin or eyes.
SEE ALSO: LOOK: Dubai provides free COVID-19 tests at home for elderly, people of determination through Mobile Laboratory Units
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved