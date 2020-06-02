Dubai to use int’l tech to disinfect ambulances in 30 seconds

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a specialized international company to take advantage of a unique global sterilization technology that can sterilize ambulances within 30 seconds—ensuring the protection of paramedics and patients from infection and dangerous diseases.

The sterilization procedure called “MicroSave” comprises 99 percent pure oxidized. It is characterized by being free from alcohol and chemicals, and it is one of the technologies that has proven its ability to effectively eliminate microbes and germs.

READ ALSO: Dubai uses isolation stretchers to transport severe COVID-19 patients

His Excellency Khalifa Al-Derai, Executive Director of Dubai Ambulance Services Corporation, explained that the technology can disinfect ambulances in less than a minute—saving time and enabling the institution to increase the number of trips of a vehicle per day. He pointed out that the institution sterilizes all its vehicles after each patient transfer, and that the sterilizer does not have any side effects even if it is used in the presence of patients and paramedics.

MicroSave Group said that the sterilization technique used in Dubai ambulances is certified by the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European conformity mark CE, and the Department of Medicinal and Medical Goods in Australia. The institutions commended MicroSave’s sterilization technique, indicating that it is safe and environmentally friendly, and does not contain toxic chemicals and alcohol—a reason it does not cause any side effects or sensitivity to the skin or eyes.

SEE ALSO: LOOK: Dubai provides free COVID-19 tests at home for elderly, people of determination through Mobile Laboratory Units