LOOK: Dubai provides free COVID-19 tests at home for elderly, people of determination through Mobile Laboratory Units

Former OWWA deputy administrator and actor-comedian Arnel Ignacio recently aired his frustration regarding the events that led to the suspension of Dubai welfare officer Dan Flores. Ignacio said that he has received documents stating that Joy Parafina is currently in...
UAE orders private sector to reduce two hours from regular timings of workers during Ramadan
(WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has issued a ministerial circular reducing the working day by two hours for all employees working in the private sector in the country during the Holy Month of Ramadan 1441 Hijri, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli,...
BREAKING: PH death toll nears 500; total confirmed cases now at 7,294
The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has reported 102 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country as numbers have reached a total of 7,294. DOH also reported 17 new casualties, as total numbers are now at 494. The health department...
Five frontliners fully recover from COVID-19 in Dubai
Only 12 out of 1,200 frontline paramedics of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) tested positive for coronavirus, five of them fully recovered and returned to perform their duties, said Khalifa Hassan Al Dari, the Corporation's Executive Director. Al Dari...
In line with the Government of Dubai’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services has announced the launch of its Mobile Laboratory Unit (MLU) as part of an initiative to provide free testing for the elderly and ‘people of determination’ at their homes.
The initiative was announced by Major General Talal Belhoul, Commissioner-General for the Security and Justice Track at Dubai Council, and Khalifa bin Dray, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.
The Mobile Laboratory Unit plays a key role in reducing pressure on hospitals amidst the COVID-19 crisis and helps protect people at high risk. The MLU ambulance vehicles are fitted with equipment to welcome individuals, verify their identity and conduct COVID-19 testing.
To ensure the highest protection for paramedics, the MLU ambulance vehicles have an auto-sterilisation unit, thermal scanners, and safe storage cabins for collected samples. The re-purposed vehicles make it easy to serve the elderly and people of determination.
The launch of the Mobile Laboratory Unit is part of intensified precautionary testing being conducted to boost Dubai’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic as per the guidelines of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai.
Talal Belhoul, the Commissioner-General for the Security and Justice Track at Dubai Council, stressed that the various bodies of the Government of Dubai work as a team to combat the spread of COVID-19. “We work closely with each other to consolidate our efforts to fight the virus. New ideas are vital to further enhance our services for the benefit of society.
The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services has successfully re-purposed ambulance vehicles to bring COVID-19 testing to the most vulnerable segments of society,” he said.
Khalifa bin Dray, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, applauded the cooperation with Dubai Council and affirmed that the Corporation not only carries out testing for COVID-19, but also integrates the results into a national statistics pool that is used by other entities for tracking of people who have been in contact with active cases.
