LOOK: Dubai bares list of conditions for exemptions on wearing face masks

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced an updated set of guidelines for wearing masks outside the emirate.
The updates on regulations follow international best practices as well as recommendations of the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre in the emirate.
Here is the list of individuals exempted from wearing face masks, as well as specific conditions:
– Children under 6 years of age
– Individuals who have severe respiratory conditions who have difficulty breathing when wearing a mask, as well as those who need supplemental oxygen. Authorities require a medical report to verify these cases.
– People of determination with cognitive, intellectual or sensory disorders or impairments that may hamper their ability to breathe, as well as those for whom masks can lead to sensory triggering. Authorities require a medical report to verify these cases.
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management also listed down guidelines for temporary removal of masks which include conditions such as:
– Driving alone, or in the presence of family members in the same household
– Eating in indoor or outdoor restaurants. Proper physical distancing should be strictly followed
– Doing strenuous indoor and/or outdoor exercise or high-intensity workouts that may hamper breathing. Proper physical distancing should be strictly followed.
– Activities where wearing face masks would risk the wearer’s health more instead of aiding them, including skydiving and swimming
– Medical and/or personal treatments that require mask removal including eye, nose, throat, dental check-ups, as well as hair and beauty treatments
The Committee urges the public to practice physical distancing at all times and stressed that the exemptions and conditions for temporary removal are meant to provide ease in breathing during the aforementioned situations.
