Sunday, May 31, 2020

May 31 20, 8:24 am

Pfizer eyes availability of COVID-19 vaccine by October 2020

May 31 2020

As the world chases to produce a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a global pharmaceutical company gives a message of hope to the public as Pfizer aims for an October 2020 availability to provide the COVID-19 vaccine for the public. Pfizer leader Albert...

449 new recoveries in UAE, total now at 17,546

May 30 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 449 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 17,546. ارتفاع حالات الشفاء في الدولة إلى 17,546، وذلك بعد تسجيل...

Dubai to reopen mosques soon

May 30 2020

UAE's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has begun to place circulars listing down new guidelines and preventive measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in preparation for its reopening. As of posting time, no specific dates have been...

Abu Dhabi to expand free COVID-19 testing to populated housing complexes

by | News

May. 31, 20 | 8:24 am

(WAM) — The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the relevant authorities, has announced the expansion of the National Screening Programme to provide free-of-charge Covid-19 tests in multiple housing complexes with high-density populations.

This campaign aims to screen the largest possible number of the emirate’s residents, and cover heavily populated housing areas across the emirate.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Quintana commends UAE’s COVID-19 safety measures in visit at mass testing site

The process of evaluating housing complexes began starting May 30 with free medical screening tests for COVID-19 provided for residents.

This campaign aims to maintain the health and wellbeing of the community by ensuring easy access to healthcare services for all segments of society and further regulate and manage the testing process.

READ ON: UAE develops rapid coronavirus laser testing

It is also part of the overall strategy to increase COVID-19 testing to curb the spread of the virus while maintaining and safeguarding public health.

Latest News

