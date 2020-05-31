Abu Dhabi to expand free COVID-19 testing to populated housing complexes

As the world chases to produce a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a global pharmaceutical company gives a message of hope to the public as Pfizer aims for an October 2020 availability to provide the COVID-19 vaccine for the public. Pfizer leader Albert...
(WAM) — The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the relevant authorities, has announced the expansion of the National Screening Programme to provide free-of-charge Covid-19 tests in multiple housing complexes with high-density populations.
This campaign aims to screen the largest possible number of the emirate’s residents, and cover heavily populated housing areas across the emirate.
The process of evaluating housing complexes began starting May 30 with free medical screening tests for COVID-19 provided for residents.
This campaign aims to maintain the health and wellbeing of the community by ensuring easy access to healthcare services for all segments of society and further regulate and manage the testing process.
It is also part of the overall strategy to increase COVID-19 testing to curb the spread of the virus while maintaining and safeguarding public health.
