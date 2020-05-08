WATCH: Quintana commends UAE’s comprehensive measures to ensure safety against COVID-19 in visit at mass testing site in Mussafah

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana expressed her confidence in the UAE’s proactive measures in her recent visit at the newly opened mass testing site launched by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA).

Amb. Quintana lauded the UAE government’s organized and systematic process as she personally observed how individuals get tested.

“I have seen how organized it is, how orderly. It was explained to me that it takes a very short time to get yourself tested and all the safety precautions are in place. The amazing thing is that it is accessible to all people, no matter what nationality. Anyone who wants to have a test can have an appointment and they will be served,” said Quintana.

The Philippine Ambassador to the UAE noted that the country’s comprehensive testing across all emirates has already progressed to over a million of its citizens and residents which makes for over 10% of the total population.

“I would like to connect that with what UAE is doing as a whole because it’s really amazing that the United Arab Emirates is able to do a lot of testing. it’s a very comprehensive kind of screening where they have reached a million mark. It’s amazing when you can do screening for almost 10% of the population of the UAE,” added Quintana.

Quintana also thanked the extensive efforts of the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) in assisting the country to expedite the process to send OFWs home.

“I very much appreciate the assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in terms of the repatriation of our Filipino nationals. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been very proactive in helping us get the necessary clearances and get to speed up the process so that our stranded nationals or those wanting to go back to the Philippines are able to be assisted in a quick manner. The doors of the Ministry are open and I felt that they are really in a very strong collaboration with the Embassy in making these things as efficient as possible,” said Quintana.

MOFAIC coordinated visit from several representatives of foreign missions, including the Ambassador of the Republic of India, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Person in Charge of the Consular Affairs at the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt.