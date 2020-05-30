Saturday, May 30, 2020

May 30 20, 9:40 pm

Dubai to reopen mosques soon

May 30 2020

UAE's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has begun to place circulars listing down new guidelines and preventive measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in preparation for its reopening. As of posting time, no specific dates have been...

Intercity buses in Dubai remain suspended despite office resumptions

May 30 2020

Intercity buses in Dubai will remain suspended amid the reopening of many businesses and establishments in the emirate. The website Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority states that the service will be unavailable until further notice. RELATED STORY: RTA renames three...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

449 new recoveries in UAE, total now at 17,546

by | News

May. 30, 20 | 9:40 pm

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 449 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 17,546.

An additional 42,000 COVID-19 tests also lead to the discovery of 726 new patients, bringing the total number of cases to 33,896.

The Ministry also reported two new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to 262. The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.

MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.

COVID-19 UAElatest COVID-19 UAEuae covid-19UAE COVID-19 latest

Jobs

Latest News

449 new recoveries in UAE, total now at 17,546

449 new recoveries in UAE, total now at 17,546

May 30, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 449 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 17,546. ارتفاع حالات الشفاء في الدولة إلى 17,546، وذلك بعد تسجيل...

PH’s mandatory quarantine: How it works

PH’s mandatory quarantine: How it works

May 30, 2020

If you’re flying home to the Philippines, you will certainly undergo a mandatory quarantine as part of the preventive measures of the government against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease. We have talked to Overseas Filipino Workers who have undergone the required...

4 things to consider before flying home to PH

4 things to consider before flying home to PH

May 30, 2020

Are you flying home to the Philippines? Make sure you’re informed about the necessary details that entail going home with these steps: Know flight fares Recently, major airlines such as Etihad, Emirates Airline, and Philippine Airlines have resumed select operations...

Dubai to reopen mosques soon

Dubai to reopen mosques soon

May 30, 2020

UAE's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has begun to place circulars listing down new guidelines and preventive measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in preparation for its reopening. As of posting time, no specific dates have been...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Dubai to reopen mosques soon
Published On  May 30, 2020
Dubai city bus schedules operational from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm, normal fares reinstated
Published On  May 30, 2020
Intercity buses in Dubai remain suspended despite office resumptions
Published On  May 30, 2020
Close