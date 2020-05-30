449 new recoveries in UAE, total now at 17,546

UAE's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has begun to place circulars listing down new guidelines and preventive measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in preparation for its reopening. As of posting time, no specific dates have been...
Dubai city bus schedules operational from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm, normal fares reinstated
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that buses across the emirate will be fully operational during 6:00 am to 11:00 pm. RTA also announced that bus fares have returned to their normal rates for all passengers. During Dubai's National...
Intercity buses in Dubai remain suspended despite office resumptions
Intercity buses in Dubai will remain suspended amid the reopening of many businesses and establishments in the emirate. The website Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority states that the service will be unavailable until further notice. RELATED STORY: RTA renames three...
Repatriated Filipina cancer patient from UAE to spend remaining days with family
A former OFW from Abu Dhabi will soon fulfil her wish to spend her remaining days together with her family in the Philippines after she was diagnosed with cancer. The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi repatriated a group of OFWs, including the cancer patient, with the...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 449 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 17,546.
ارتفاع حالات الشفاء في الدولة إلى 17,546، وذلك بعد تسجيل 449 حالة شفاء جديدة.
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 30, 2020
An additional 42,000 COVID-19 tests also lead to the discovery of 726 new patients, bringing the total number of cases to 33,896.
إجراء أكثر من 42 ألف فحص جديد، والكشف عن 726 حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا_المستجد، وبذلك يصل إجمالي الإصابات المسجلة في الدولة إلى 33,896 حالة.
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 30, 2020
The Ministry also reported two new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to 262. The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.
MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.
The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.
Accomodation option available in the market.
