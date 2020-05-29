UAE exceeds 17,000 recoveries

Dubai residents can say hello once again to the emirate's vibrant outdoor sceneries during the day as the Dubai Municipality has announced the reopening of several beaches and parks in the emirate. Dubai Municipality, in several tweet updates coursed through the Dubai...
Filipina nurse says Sheikh Mohamed’s appreciation for her job ‘provides hope’
(WAM) -- Giving hope is a major part of nursing infectious disease patients who are also battling loneliness in isolated rooms, according to a Filipina nurse. "We think we are an instrument of hope to give spiritual, mental and emotional support also to our patients...
16,000+ OFWs sent home in four days
Malacañang reports that over 16,000 overseas Filipino workers who were staying at hotels and quarantine facilities in Metro Manila have been sent back home to their respective provinces. The swift action and collaboration of multiple government agencies stem from the...
Duterte approves GCQ in Metro Manila from June 1
President Rodrigo Duterte approved the proposal of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to downgrade Metro Manila from modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to the general community quarantine (GCQ). In a...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 412 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 17,097.
The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) has reached 17,097 with 412 cases fully recovered today after receiving treatment, @mohapuae announced. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 29, 2020
An additional 36,000 COVID-19 tests also lead to the discovery of 638 new patients, bringing the total number of cases to 33,170.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 36,000 Covid-19 tests, which revealed 638 new cases bringing the total number of cases to 33,170, @mohapuae announced today. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 29, 2020
The Ministry also reported two new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to 260. The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.
MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.
The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.
