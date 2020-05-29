Thursday, May 28, 2020

16,000+ OFWs sent home in four days

May 28 2020

Malacañang reports that over 16,000 overseas Filipino workers who were staying at hotels and quarantine facilities in Metro Manila have been sent back home to their respective provinces. The swift action and collaboration of multiple government agencies stem from the...

Duterte approves GCQ in Metro Manila from June 1

May 28 2020

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the proposal of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to downgrade Metro Manila from modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to the general community quarantine (GCQ). In a...

Dubai reopens beaches, parks from May 30

May. 29, 20

May. 29, 20 | 3:39 am

Dubai residents can say hello once again to the emirate’s vibrant outdoor sceneries during the day as the Dubai Municipality has announced the reopening of several beaches and parks in the emirate.

Dubai Municipality, in several tweet updates coursed through the Dubai Media Office, stated that JBR beach, Al Mamzar, Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim beaches will be reopened starting May 30.

Authorities have also announced the reopening of public parks including the Dubai frame on the same date.

Dubai urges all residents to strictly adhere to precautionary measures and warned that those who will violate the health and safety rules of the emirate will be fined.

Close