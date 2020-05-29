Dubai reopens beaches, parks from May 30

Dubai residents can say hello once again to the emirate’s vibrant outdoor sceneries during the day as the Dubai Municipality has announced the reopening of several beaches and parks in the emirate.

Dubai Municipality, in several tweet updates coursed through the Dubai Media Office, stated that JBR beach, Al Mamzar, Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim beaches will be reopened starting May 30.

Authorities have also announced the reopening of public parks including the Dubai frame on the same date.

Dubai urges all residents to strictly adhere to precautionary measures and warned that those who will violate the health and safety rules of the emirate will be fined.

