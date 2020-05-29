Dubai reopens beaches, parks from May 30

(WAM) -- Giving hope is a major part of nursing infectious disease patients who are also battling loneliness in isolated rooms, according to a Filipina nurse. "We think we are an instrument of hope to give spiritual, mental and emotional support also to our patients...
16,000+ OFWs sent home in four days
Malacañang reports that over 16,000 overseas Filipino workers who were staying at hotels and quarantine facilities in Metro Manila have been sent back home to their respective provinces. The swift action and collaboration of multiple government agencies stem from the...
Duterte approves GCQ in Metro Manila from June 1
President Rodrigo Duterte approved the proposal of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to downgrade Metro Manila from modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to the general community quarantine (GCQ). In a...
Increase in COVID-19 cases in UAE largely due to gatherings – UAE official
The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the UAE continues to increase because of gatherings held by families and friends, a UAE official said. In a press briefing on May 27, UAE government official spokesperson Dr Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi called on residents to...
Dubai residents can say hello once again to the emirate’s vibrant outdoor sceneries during the day as the Dubai Municipality has announced the reopening of several beaches and parks in the emirate.
Dubai Municipality, in several tweet updates coursed through the Dubai Media Office, stated that JBR beach, Al Mamzar, Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim beaches will be reopened starting May 30.
RELATED STORY: Beaches, malls in Ras Al Khaimah to reopen
.@DMunicipality announces the reopening of JBR beach, Al Mamzar, Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim beaches from tomorrow, Friday May 29, and asks all to adhere to the public safety measures and guidelines to ensure the health & safety of all. #We_Are_All_Responsible pic.twitter.com/bgKRHResmf
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 28, 2020
Authorities have also announced the reopening of public parks including the Dubai frame on the same date.
Dubai urges all residents to strictly adhere to precautionary measures and warned that those who will violate the health and safety rules of the emirate will be fined.
