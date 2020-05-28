Beaches, malls in Ras Al Khaimah to reopen

Ras Al Khaimah has announced that it will reopen malls and public beaches as the UAE eases restrictions against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, the government has issued guidelines for the resumption of operations in beaches and malls in the emirate—including wearing of masks and social distancing.

Beach visitors are required to wear masks and gloves, as well as maintain social distancing of 2 meters. In addition, gatherings of over five people will be prohibited even for families. Smoking, campfires, and barbecues will also not be allowed.

For malls, the emirate said that establishments should be open only from 10 AM to 8 PM, and must only accept 30 percent of its capacity. They should also prohibit entry for children under 12 and elderly above 60.

In addition, malls must require visitors to wear masks and gloves, bring their own shopping bags, as well as encourage them to use cashless means when paying.

Meanwhile, cinemas, gyms, seating areas, and prayer rooms will remain closed. Customers are also urged not to use elevators when possible and leave them for people of determination instead.

The emirate has also required malls to conduct regular sterilization, especially on surfaces touched most frequently by shoppers.

“To ensure the health and safety of shoppers, the department underlined the importance of running health checks on all cleaning and security staff contracted to work at malls,” said the Department in a statement.

Currently, the timings of Ras Al Khaimah’s National Sterilisation Programme are set from 8 PM to 6 AM.

