Beaches, malls in Ras Al Khaimah to reopen

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) confirmed that the DOLE-Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides financial aid for OFWs is still accepting applications. DOLE Undersecretary Claro Arellano denied rumours and fake news...
Not yet safe to return to schools – 4 in 5 teachers worldwide
Around four in five teachers across the globe think it is not yet safe for students to go to school due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a poll revealed. In a poll conducted on 4,000 teachers from 33 countries by organizers of global teaching conference called...
Roque vows to continue fight against corruption in PhilHealth
Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque reiterated his committment to fight corruption as he called out officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth). During a Zoom meeting with global overseas Filipino leaders, Secretary Roque said...
PH reports 92 new COVID-19 recoveries; total now at 3598
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has reached 3,598 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it confirmed 92 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. DOH has also confirmed 539 new cases—the country’s highest increase...
Ras Al Khaimah has announced that it will reopen malls and public beaches as the UAE eases restrictions against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
According to Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, the government has issued guidelines for the resumption of operations in beaches and malls in the emirate—including wearing of masks and social distancing.
Beach visitors are required to wear masks and gloves, as well as maintain social distancing of 2 meters. In addition, gatherings of over five people will be prohibited even for families. Smoking, campfires, and barbecues will also not be allowed.
For malls, the emirate said that establishments should be open only from 10 AM to 8 PM, and must only accept 30 percent of its capacity. They should also prohibit entry for children under 12 and elderly above 60.
In addition, malls must require visitors to wear masks and gloves, bring their own shopping bags, as well as encourage them to use cashless means when paying.
Meanwhile, cinemas, gyms, seating areas, and prayer rooms will remain closed. Customers are also urged not to use elevators when possible and leave them for people of determination instead.
The emirate has also required malls to conduct regular sterilization, especially on surfaces touched most frequently by shoppers.
“To ensure the health and safety of shoppers, the department underlined the importance of running health checks on all cleaning and security staff contracted to work at malls,” said the Department in a statement.
Currently, the timings of Ras Al Khaimah’s National Sterilisation Programme are set from 8 PM to 6 AM.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
