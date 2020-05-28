UAE reports 314 new recoveries, total now at 16,685

Ras Al Khaimah has announced that it will reopen malls and public beaches as the UAE eases restrictions against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). According to Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, the government has issued guidelines for the resumption of...
DOLE denies rumors on DOLE-AKAP program termination
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) confirmed that the DOLE-Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides financial aid for OFWs is still accepting applications. DOLE Undersecretary Claro Arellano denied rumours and fake news...
Not yet safe to return to schools – 4 in 5 teachers worldwide
Around four in five teachers across the globe think it is not yet safe for students to go to school due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a poll revealed. In a poll conducted on 4,000 teachers from 33 countries by organizers of global teaching conference called...
Roque vows to continue fight against corruption in PhilHealth
Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque reiterated his committment to fight corruption as he called out officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth). During a Zoom meeting with global overseas Filipino leaders, Secretary Roque said...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 314 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 16,685.
The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) has reached 16,685 with 314 cases fully recovered today after receiving treatment, @mohapuae announced. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 28, 2020
An additional 38,000 COVID-19 tests also lead to the discovery of 563 new patients, bringing the total number of cases to 32,532.
Additional 38,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by @mohapuae revealing 563 new cases and bringing the total number of cases to 32,532. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 28, 2020
The Ministry also reported three new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to 258. The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.
MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.
The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
