Thursday, May 28, 2020

May 28 20, 2:54 pm

Beaches, malls in Ras Al Khaimah to reopen

May 28 2020

Ras Al Khaimah has announced that it will reopen malls and public beaches as the UAE eases restrictions against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). According to Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, the government has issued guidelines for the resumption of...

DOLE denies rumors on DOLE-AKAP program termination

May 28 2020

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) confirmed that the DOLE-Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides financial aid for OFWs is still accepting applications. DOLE Undersecretary Claro Arellano denied rumours and fake news...

Not yet safe to return to schools – 4 in 5 teachers worldwide

May 28 2020

Around four in five teachers across the globe think it is not yet safe for students to go to school due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a poll revealed. In a poll conducted on 4,000 teachers from 33 countries by organizers of global teaching conference called...

Roque vows to continue fight against corruption in PhilHealth

May 28 2020

Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque reiterated his committment to fight corruption as he called out officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth). During a Zoom meeting with global overseas Filipino leaders, Secretary Roque said...

UAE reports 314 new recoveries, total now at 16,685

May. 28, 20 | 2:54 pm

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 314 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 16,685.

An additional 38,000 COVID-19 tests also lead to the discovery of 563 new patients, bringing the total number of cases to 32,532.

The Ministry also reported three new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to 258. The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.

MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.

