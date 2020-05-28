DOLE denies rumors on DOLE-AKAP program termination

The Philippines’ Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) confirmed that the DOLE-Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides financial aid for OFWs is still accepting applications.

DOLE Undersecretary Claro Arellano denied rumours and fake news reports that the Php10,000 (Dhs730) cash assistance had been terminated.

“We’ve been receiving feedback on such fake news. AKAP is a continuing program to help our OFWs during this crisis,” said Usec Arellano in a statement, and furthered that the program has already benefitted over 145,000 OFWs worldwide.

RELATED STORY: President Duterte adds Php1 billion for DOLE-AKAP program

Philippine Overseas Labor Offices around the world continue to accept and have been reviewing thousands of applications from both land-based and sea-based OFWs who have been displaced due to the impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Recently, President Duterte approved an additional Php 1 billion fund to provide for the DOLE-AKAP program which now amounts to a total of Php2.5 billion that will benefit over 250,000 OFWs all over the world.

READ ON: POLO Dubai reopens online application for DOLE-AKAP financial aid

DOLE has reported that they have received a total of 450,000 financial aid requests through the program.