DOLE denies rumors on DOLE-AKAP program termination

Around four in five teachers across the globe think it is not yet safe for students to go to school due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a poll revealed. In a poll conducted on 4,000 teachers from 33 countries by organizers of global teaching conference called...
Roque vows to continue fight against corruption in PhilHealth
Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque reiterated his committment to fight corruption as he called out officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth). During a Zoom meeting with global overseas Filipino leaders, Secretary Roque said...
PH reports 92 new COVID-19 recoveries; total now at 3598
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has reached 3,598 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it confirmed 92 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. DOH has also confirmed 539 new cases—the country’s highest increase...
Widow of Dubai-based Pinoy who died of COVID-19 pleads for return of husband’s ashes
The widow of Richard Castro, a Filipino security guard who died of COVID-19 in Dubai on May 11, is seeking assistance to have her husband’s ashes back in the Philippines. Marife Castro, a resident of Barangay Puncan, Carranglan in Nueva Ecija, said the body of her...
The Philippines’ Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) confirmed that the DOLE-Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides financial aid for OFWs is still accepting applications.
DOLE Undersecretary Claro Arellano denied rumours and fake news reports that the Php10,000 (Dhs730) cash assistance had been terminated.
“We’ve been receiving feedback on such fake news. AKAP is a continuing program to help our OFWs during this crisis,” said Usec Arellano in a statement, and furthered that the program has already benefitted over 145,000 OFWs worldwide.
RELATED STORY: President Duterte adds Php1 billion for DOLE-AKAP program
Philippine Overseas Labor Offices around the world continue to accept and have been reviewing thousands of applications from both land-based and sea-based OFWs who have been displaced due to the impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Recently, President Duterte approved an additional Php 1 billion fund to provide for the DOLE-AKAP program which now amounts to a total of Php2.5 billion that will benefit over 250,000 OFWs all over the world.
READ ON: POLO Dubai reopens online application for DOLE-AKAP financial aid
DOLE has reported that they have received a total of 450,000 financial aid requests through the program.
