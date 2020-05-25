POLO Dubai reopens online application for DOLE-AKAP financial aid

Remittance center UAE Exchange has begun refunding some customers with pending transactions that have been delayed for more than two months. The exchange center has started issuing refunds for small transactions that took place in February until early March, as per...
OFW in Lebanon commits suicide
An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in Lebanon has committed suicide inside a shelter of the Philippine Embassy on May 24. In a statement, the embassy said that the OFW—who used to be a domestic worker—tried to take her life a day after she arrived at the shelter. It...
Palace says PH now conducts 30,000 COVID-19 tests daily
The Philippines has reached its target of conducting 30,000 daily tests for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ahead of schedule, which is May 31, according to Malacañang. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised briefing that the country’s testing...
AU scientists claim to find drug that kills coronavirus within 48 hours
Scientists in Australia claim that they have found an anti-parasitic drug that can kill SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes coronavirus disease (COVID-19)—within 48 hours. In a research published on Antiviral Research journal, scientists from Monash University said that...
The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Dubai has reopened the online applications for the Department of Labor and Employment’s Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides a one-time Php10,000 (Dh730) financial aid for OFW whose employment was affected by the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The reopening of the online application follows directives of DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III as the government has provided an additional 10,000 allocation from DOLE’s national budget for OFWs in Dubai for the said program.
RELATED STORY: OFW whose contract wasn’t renewed due to COVID-19 shares how he got his Dh730 financial assistance from POLO Dubai
POLO Dubai, in its online advisory, reports that they have approved over 7,000 applications for the DOLE-AKAP program since processing for the one-time financial assistance began last April. They have confirmed that as many as 5,361 OFWs have already claimed their financial aid. POLO Dubai has already received as many as 56,450 applications and has evaluated 23,000 of those who applied online.
The advisory stressed that OFWs who intend to receive financial aid should submit their application form and provide supporting documents on their website: www.polodubaiportal.org
POLO Dubai also stated that they process applications on a “first come, first served” basis and that those whose applications are incomplete or are incorrect will not be processed.
READ ON: Bello urges officials to fast track approvals, payouts for DOLE-AKAP applications
“Ang pagproseso ng mga aplikasyon ay “first come, first served” basis. Ang anumang aplikasyon na hindi ipinasa sa link ng aming website ay hindi bibigyan ng kaukulang aksyon. Gayundin, ang mga aplikasyon na kulang o mali ang requirements ay hindi iproproseso,” said the advisory.
POLO Dubai also reminded the public that the provision of the one-time financial aid is only dependent on the available funds for displaced OFWs in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved