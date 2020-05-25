Monday, May 25, 2020

POLO Dubai reopens online application for DOLE-AKAP financial aid

by | News

May. 25, 20 | 12:28 pm

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Dubai has reopened the online applications for the Department of Labor and Employment’s Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides a one-time Php10,000 (Dh730) financial aid for OFW whose employment was affected by the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The reopening of the online application follows directives of DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III as the government has provided an additional 10,000 allocation from DOLE’s national budget for OFWs in Dubai for the said program.

RELATED STORY: OFW whose contract wasn’t renewed due to COVID-19 shares how he got his Dh730 financial assistance from POLO Dubai

POLO Dubai, in its online advisory, reports that they have approved over 7,000 applications for the DOLE-AKAP program since processing for the one-time financial assistance began last April. They have confirmed that as many as 5,361 OFWs have already claimed their financial aid. POLO Dubai has already received as many as 56,450 applications and has evaluated 23,000 of those who applied online.

The advisory stressed that OFWs who intend to receive financial aid should submit their application form and provide supporting documents on their website: www.polodubaiportal.org

POLO Dubai also stated that they process applications on a “first come, first served” basis and that those whose applications are incomplete or are incorrect will not be processed.

READ ON: Bello urges officials to fast track approvals, payouts for DOLE-AKAP applications

“Ang pagproseso ng mga aplikasyon ay “first come, first served” basis. Ang anumang aplikasyon na hindi ipinasa sa link ng aming website ay hindi bibigyan ng kaukulang aksyon. Gayundin, ang mga aplikasyon na kulang o mali ang requirements ay hindi iproproseso,” said the advisory.

POLO Dubai also reminded the public that the provision of the one-time financial aid is only dependent on the available funds for displaced OFWs in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

DOLE-AKAP DubaiDubai DOLE-AKAPDubai OFW DOLE-AKAPOFW DOLE-AKAP

