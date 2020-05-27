389 new recoveries in UAE, total now at 16,371

UAE residents greeted Wednesday morning with so much bliss and hope as the emirate of Dubai announced reopening of more business establishments and other public spaces under the ‘new normal’. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince...
Government employees to head back to office with 100% staffing by June 14
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council has announced that all government employees in the emirate will be back to their respective offices by June 14. The announcement follows...
Internet personality Francis Leo Marcos to face charges for identity concealment, passport breach
The Philippines' National Bureau of Investigation will file charges against businessman and internet personality Francis Leo Marcos for concealing his true name as well as for violations on the Philippines' Passport Law. NBI revealed that it had collected enough...
Town officials who refuse entry of returning OFWs to face charges, says Guevarra
Administrative charges await local government officials who will deny entry of returning overseas Filipino workers to their respective hometowns, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra warned Wednesday. "The president has already given instructions to all LGUs to accept...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 389 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 16,371.
Al Shamsi: The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) has reached 16,371 with 389 cases fully recovered today after receiving treatment. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 27, 2020
An additional 27,000 COVID-19 tests also lead to the discovery of 883 new patients, bringing the total number of cases to 31,969.
Al Shamsi: UAE health authorities conducted additional 27,000 Covid-19 tests, which revealed 883 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 31,969. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 27, 2020
The Ministry also reported two new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to 255. The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.
MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.
The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved