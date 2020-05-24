Secretary Bello instructs POLO-OWWA offices worldwide to provide food, medicine, accommodation for OFWs in need

A new study in Singapore has theorized that patients still positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are no longer infectious after 11 days. In a joint research paper by Singapore’s National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and the Academy of Medicine in...
SEHA receives more than 60,000 calls on Estijaba hotline over last two months
(WAM) - In collaboration with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has announced receiving more than 60,000 calls via the Estijaba hotline in March and April with enquiries, comments and...
PhilHealth clarifies over PHP8000 price for COVID-19 test kits
Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) explained why their COVID-19 test kits were packaged at over PHP8,000 after being probed by senators. The Senate recently questioned the state insurer on why the price of their test kits was valued at PHP8,150 when other...
President Duterte adds Php1 billion for DOLE-AKAP program
President Rodrigo Duterte has allocated another Php1 billion allocation for the Department of Labor and Employment's Abot Kamay Ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides aid for Filipinos whose employment has been affected by the impact of the spread of the...
Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III reiterated to Philippine Overseas Labor Offices regarding the instruction from higher authorities to provide food, medicine, and accommodation for OFWs who are in need and have been affected by the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Secretary Bello responded to OFW leaders around the globe during a recent Zoom meeting on allegations that some recruitment agencies haven’t been providing food for OFWs for over one month already.
“Hindi dapat mangyari yan. There is strict instruction that we (DOLE, POLO offices) provide all our OFWs food and medicine and accommodation. Hindi pupuwede yan,” said Bello during the online meeting.
RELATED STORY: President Duterte adds Php1 billion for DOLE-AKAP program
The DOLE Secretary then mentioned the case of a welfare officer who was sent home due to allegations on misbehaviour, stating that government workers should prioritize serving OFWs, especially during this time.
“Kung meron diyang hindi nagbibigay, maalala niyo yung meron kaming welfare officer na minumura yung OFW, in 24 hours pinauwi ko iyon. Walang karapatan ang aming mga employees dyan sa POLO na magmura o hindi mag-alaga ng mga OFW. We will not allow that. They are there to serve our OFWs. And if they cannot serve our OFWs, they have no business staying there,” said Secretary Bello.
READ ON: DFA Secretary Locsin to push increase for maximum capacity for returning OFWs.
To date, DOLE has reported providing cash assistance through the DOLE-AKAP program for more than 130,000 OFWs both overseas as well as those who are currently stranded in the Philippines.
With President Duterte’s allocation of an additional Php1 billion, is still expected to provide cash assistance to 120,000 more OFWs to receive Php10,000 each, for a total of Php2.5 billion allotment for the DOLE-AKAP program.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved