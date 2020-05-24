Sunday, May 24, 2020

May 24 20, 3:49 pm

Filipinos under ‘no work no pay’ can opt for repatriation – DOLE

by | News

May. 24, 20 | 3:49 pm

The Philippines’ Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) stated that Filipinos overseas who are currently under a ‘no work, no pay’ basis can seek assistance from their respective Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLO) to be repatriated back home.

DOLE’s Undersecretary for Legal and Overseas Operations Cluster Claro Arellano clarified that as long as the OFW has already expressed their intent to head home for good and they have secured their exit visa, they can approach POLO to arrange their requirements and be scheduled for a repatriation flight.

“Actually iyon pong mga no work no pay na gusto na pong umuwi, hindi po totoo na least priority po sila. As long as gusto po nilang umuwi at may exit visa po sila, then we can arrange for their repatriation,” said Usec Arellano addressing a question from Kalayaan PID 2020 Chairman Jason Bucton during a Zoom meeting headed by DOLE together with OFW community leaders around the globe.

RELATED STORY: Secretary Bello instructs POLO-OWWA offices worldwide to provide food, medicine, accommodation for OFWs in need

During the Zoom meeting, Bucton shared that there were many Filipinos in Dubai who are currently struggling to make ends meet. And that while the Philippine Consulate in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, POLO-OWWA together with many Filipino organizations have been providing food relief, he stated that these Filipinos have already shared that they really wish to fly home as soon as possible.

“We have been receiving calls na yung mga tao wala nang ibabayad sa rent nila, wala silang income just to buy food, humihingi na lang ng relief,” said Bucton.

READ ON:

Usec Arellano then stated that the Philippine government has prepared funds for repatriation efforts not just for UAE but for Filipinos around the globe.

“Doon po sa repatriation, may nakalaan naman po tayo na pondo for repatriation. Meron po tayong tinatawagan na emergency repatriation plan,” said Usec Arellano who furthered that those who wish to head home can coordinate with the consulate and POLO.

