COVID-19 recoveries in UAE exceed new cases for third day in a row, total recoveries now at 12,755

Metro Manila zoos have asked for help after being deeply hit by the quarantine measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Malabon Zoo and Avilon Zoo are among those that have been struggling to provide food and other essentials for the animals.
COVID-19 should be ‘wake-up call’ for gov’ts to tackle pollution – UAE minister
The UAE minister has called on governments to plan how to cut carbon emissions as they reopen businesses amidst coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said in the study “A New Baseline for Greater Collective...
UAE announces Eid holidays for banks
The UAE announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for the banking sector this year will be on 29 Ramadan (May 26) to 3 Shawwal 1441H (May 26), officials announced on May 21. According to the country’s moonsighting committee, they will gather on May 22 to search for the...
UAE to open 5 new drive-thru COVID-19 test centers; to conduct 7000 more tests daily
The UAE’s Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) plans to increase its testing capacity for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by 72 percent, according to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme...
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has announced more recoveries compared to new cases for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for a third day in a row with 946 fully-healed patients. This brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 12,755.
The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) has reached 12,755 with 946 cases fully recovered today after receiving treatment, @mohapuae announced. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 21, 2020
MoHaP’s has also conducted an additional 43,000 COVID-19 tests that lead to the discovery of 894 new cases, bringing the total number to 26,898.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 43,000 Covid-19 tests, which revealed 894 new cases bringing the total number of cases to 26,898. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment, @mohapuae announced today. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 21, 2020
The Ministry also announced the deaths of four individuals due to complications brought about by COVID-19, bringing the country’s total death toll to 237.
The ministry expresses their sincerest condolences for the bereaved families.
Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the official spokesperson for the UAE Government, stated that while there are those who still disobey UAE’s quarantine regulations, she also acknowledged the greater majority who all comply with the country’s measures to combat the spread of the virus.
“Despite the violations we see everyday, we must thank thousands of citizens and residents who adhere to all guidelines and precautionary measures to protect themselves and others. We are delighted to see that many families are committed to avoiding gatherings and responsibly choosing to participate in events through digital platforms,” said Dr. Al Shamsi.
Al Shamsi said the measures to partially ease restrictions by re-opening shopping malls and resuming some necessary economic activities were taken to create a balance between meeting the needs of community segments whose sources of income are associated with the commodities trade and between continuing with the recommended preventive and precautionary measures.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
