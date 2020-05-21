COVID-19 recoveries in UAE exceed new cases for third day in a row, total recoveries now at 12,755

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has announced more recoveries compared to new cases for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for a third day in a row with 946 fully-healed patients. This brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 12,755.

MoHaP’s has also conducted an additional 43,000 COVID-19 tests that lead to the discovery of 894 new cases, bringing the total number to 26,898.

The Ministry also announced the deaths of four individuals due to complications brought about by COVID-19, bringing the country’s total death toll to 237.

The ministry expresses their sincerest condolences for the bereaved families.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the official spokesperson for the UAE Government, stated that while there are those who still disobey UAE’s quarantine regulations, she also acknowledged the greater majority who all comply with the country’s measures to combat the spread of the virus.

“Despite the violations we see everyday, we must thank thousands of citizens and residents who adhere to all guidelines and precautionary measures to protect themselves and others. We are delighted to see that many families are committed to avoiding gatherings and responsibly choosing to participate in events through digital platforms,” said Dr. Al Shamsi.

Al Shamsi said the measures to partially ease restrictions by re-opening shopping malls and resuming some necessary economic activities were taken to create a balance between meeting the needs of community segments whose sources of income are associated with the commodities trade and between continuing with the recommended preventive and precautionary measures.