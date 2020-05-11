Non-OFWs to pay costs of quarantine facilities upon arrival at PH

The UAE has reported record highs in the number of recoveries for a third consecutive day, reporting 577 recoveries as the total number of fully healed citizens and residents has reached 5,381. شفاء 577 حالة إصابة بفيروس #كورونا_المستجد، ليصل إجمالي حالات الشفاء في...
UAE rules out plans to increase VAT
The UAE government has affirmed the public that it has no plans to raise the country's Value Added Tax (VAT) which is currently at 5%. Earlier, Saudi Arabia has announced that it will increase its VAT to triple its initial amount, from 5% to 15% starting July 1, 2020,...
Preparing for the ‘new normal’: Cebu Pacific introduces measures for contactless flights
UAE nationals and residents yearning to travel again, as well as Overseas Filipinos who long to be reunited with their families, will soon be able to experience safer moments onboard Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag-carrier, as the airline...
UAE announces Eid al-Fitr holiday for Federal Government
(WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that the Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal entities in the UAE will begin on May 22, Friday - the 29th day of Ramadan which will continue until until 3rd Shawwal 1441 H, which is yet to be...
Filipinos coming from overseas who are not OFWs will not only have to undergo mandatory quarantine, they must also pay for their stay at the government-assigned quarantine facility.
Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque clarified that only OFWs will be rid of any costs of paying for the quarantine facility.
“Kung kayo po ay isang OFW, iyan po ay libre, babayaran ng OWWA [Overseas Workers Welfare Administration]; kung kayo po ay hindi OFW, kayo po ang magbabayad ng quarantine facility,” said Roque during the media briefing.
RELATED STORY: Some OFWs under mandatory isolation still in quarantine facilities for over 14 days
Secretary Roque furthered that all overseas Filipinos will be properly oriented with the quarantine process and assured the public that all documents will undergo centralized processing.
All those who will undergo the quarantine will stay at the facility for around two to five days as they await the results of their RT-PCR tests.
READ ON: PH builds mega quarantine site at Philippine Arena
Individuals found to be COVID-19 positive will be admitted to either hospitals or temporary health facilities run by the Philippine government.
Those who test negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to reach their intended destination and will be assisted by the Department of Transportation and/or local government units.
Watch Secretary Roque’s explanation here:
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved