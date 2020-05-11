Non-OFWs to pay costs of quarantine facilities upon arrival at PH

Filipinos coming from overseas who are not OFWs will not only have to undergo mandatory quarantine, they must also pay for their stay at the government-assigned quarantine facility.

Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque clarified that only OFWs will be rid of any costs of paying for the quarantine facility.

“Kung kayo po ay isang OFW, iyan po ay libre, babayaran ng OWWA [Overseas Workers Welfare Administration]; kung kayo po ay hindi OFW, kayo po ang magbabayad ng quarantine facility,” said Roque during the media briefing.

Secretary Roque furthered that all overseas Filipinos will be properly oriented with the quarantine process and assured the public that all documents will undergo centralized processing.

All those who will undergo the quarantine will stay at the facility for around two to five days as they await the results of their RT-PCR tests.

Individuals found to be COVID-19 positive will be admitted to either hospitals or temporary health facilities run by the Philippine government.

Those who test negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to reach their intended destination and will be assisted by the Department of Transportation and/or local government units.

