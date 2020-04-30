Thursday, April 30, 2020

PH builds mega quarantine site at Philippine Arena

by | News

Apr. 30, 20 | 3:10 pm

Department of Public Works and Highways

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the construction of a mega quarantine facility at the Philippine Arena Complex in Bocaue, Bulacan.

DPWH completed the conversion of three big tents into quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients and returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who will undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine.

The newly-completed facility is turned over to the Inter-Agency Task Force for Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-EID) and Philippine Coast Guard after a thorough inspection.

The health facility is composed of three (3) fully-air-conditioned tents with bed cubicles completed by the DPWH Task Force for Augmentation of Health Facilities formed by DPWH Secretary Mark A. Villar.

The 300-bed capacity ‘We Heal as One’ Center’ includes separate toilet facilities for healthcare workers, medical personnel’s mess hall, disinfecting tents, and supply storage area.

The large-scale health and safety initiative were made available by the Iglesia ni Cristo who offered the largest indoor facility in the world to be converted into quarantine facility.

The Villar Group sponsored the essential equipment for the facility while the MVP Group will provide toll-free passage to all health workers, patients, ambulances, medical service vans, and the support team buses of the Department of Health.

MVP Group will also provide free Wi-Fi services, water supply and installation of power lines and connections.

The quarantine center would be operated by the Philippine government, with personnel from the DOH, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

