PH builds mega quarantine site at Philippine Arena

The UAE has specified price ceilings for a number of daily needs and has stressed that supermarkets and other establishments found guilty for excessive price hikes will face the law. Earlier, Sharjah, Dubai and even Ras Al Khaimah had several pharmacies face...
Fujairah waives tax payments, other fees for select industries for 2020
(WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has issued Resolution No. 04 of 2020 regarding exemption from local licensing fees and taxes for the current year. The Decision stipulated that due to the current...
Um Al Quwain Ruler cancels fines of expired licenses, provides incentives for businesses, individuals
(WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Um Al Quwain, has issued Emiri Decree No. 02 for 2020 on an economic incentive package to support businesses and individuals. The decree stipulates a discount of 50 percent on fees...
UAE COVID-19 cases breach 12,000 with 552 new cases, seven deaths
The Ministry of Health and Prevention's additional 27,000 tests has revealed that there are 552 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, as the country's total has now reached 12,481. MoHAP also shared that seven individuals from different...
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the construction of a mega quarantine facility at the Philippine Arena Complex in Bocaue, Bulacan.
DPWH completed the conversion of three big tents into quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients and returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who will undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine.
The newly-completed facility is turned over to the Inter-Agency Task Force for Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-EID) and Philippine Coast Guard after a thorough inspection.
The health facility is composed of three (3) fully-air-conditioned tents with bed cubicles completed by the DPWH Task Force for Augmentation of Health Facilities formed by DPWH Secretary Mark A. Villar.
The 300-bed capacity ‘We Heal as One’ Center’ includes separate toilet facilities for healthcare workers, medical personnel’s mess hall, disinfecting tents, and supply storage area.
The large-scale health and safety initiative were made available by the Iglesia ni Cristo who offered the largest indoor facility in the world to be converted into quarantine facility.
The Villar Group sponsored the essential equipment for the facility while the MVP Group will provide toll-free passage to all health workers, patients, ambulances, medical service vans, and the support team buses of the Department of Health.
MVP Group will also provide free Wi-Fi services, water supply and installation of power lines and connections.
The quarantine center would be operated by the Philippine government, with personnel from the DOH, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the Philippine National Police (PNP).
