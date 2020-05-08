WATCH: PH Consulate in Dubai confirms 2 more COVID-19 related deaths among Filipinos in UAE, total now at 23

The Philippine Consulate in Dubai has expressed its readiness to fly home over 1,500 Filipinos who have signed up for free repatriation to the Philippines. Philippine Consul General for Dubai and the Northern Emirates H.E. Paul Raymund Cortes stated that they will be...
Ma’an ‘Together We Are Good’ initiative provides over 3 million meals in Abu Dhabi
Ma’an, the Authority of Social Contribution in Abu Dhabi, has rolled out over three million meals among labourers in Abu Dhabi, as part of the ‘Together We Are Good’ programme. Tens of thousands of workers benefited from the initiative - which will continue throughout...
UAE calls on private sector to grant 90-day sick leave for COVID-19 patients
(WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has called on private sector establishments to consider workers infected with COVID-19 as sick cases entitled to sick leave as per Federal Law No. 8 of 1980. Pursuant to the law, an employee who has completed...
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed saves critically ill COVID-19 patients by covering their stem cell treatments
(WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has ordered payment of all costs related to treatment of critical cases of coronavirus through stem cell therapy. The initiative of...
The Philippine Consulate for Dubai and the Northern Emirates has revealed that two more Filipinos have died due to complications brought about by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the UAE.
Philippine Consul General for Dubai and the Northern Emirates H.E. Paul Raymund Cortes revealed that number of casualties among Filipinos have risen during his recent interview with Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar and Undersecretary Rocky Ignacio.
“16,000 na ho ang kaso ng mga COVID positive dito at mayroon na rin po tayong around 23 na namatay na ating mga kababayan sa COVID-19 dito lang po iyan sa Dubai,” said Cortes.
ConGen Cortes stated that they have been coordinating with but the Dubai Police and the Dubai Health Authority to relay information and to take immediate action, including taking them to the hospital where they will get ample treatment until their recovery.
“Marami hong mga kababayan ang tumawag po sa aming mga hotline at sinasabing positive sila. And from our end, kapag sinabing positive sila, nakikipag-coordinate na po kami sa Dubai Police at saka sa Dubai Health authority para kunin sila at para sunduin sila at dalhin sila sa isang ospital, at the same time, i-contact tracing din iyong mga nandoon na kasama sa kanilang tinitirahan,” said Cortes.
The Philippine Consul General also affirmed the public that they are constantly monitoring the status of all Filipinos who have tested positive for the disease.
“Itong mga kababayan nating nagpo-positive eh dinadala naman po sa ospital kung saan libre po naman iyong kanilang mga treatment sa government hospital. At the same time, mino-monitor po namin lahat po sila, trying to find out kung kumusta na ho iyong kalagayan. So far, marami naman ho ang nagkakaroon ng recovery,” said Cortes.
As of press time, the UAE has over 16,793 cases, with 174 deaths and 3,837 recoveries.
Latest News
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
