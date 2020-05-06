Family gathering of 30 people add to 546 new cases in UAE, total now at 15,738

President Rodrigo Duterte has directed the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to suspend the collection of higher premiums from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) earlier this week. However, since the suspension is not yet official as the law has to be...
PH Embassy in UAE confirms deaths of 21 Filipinos due to COVID-19 complications
The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has revealed that 21 Filipinos have died as of today, May 6, due to complications brought about by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the UAE. Of this number, 17 Filipinos were based in Dubai while four were from Abu Dhabi...
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed urges nation to avoid ‘habit of excess’
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, stated that the country needs to avoid, if not, totally eradicate the habit of overspending on things that have no real value. His Highness furthered...
Abu Dhabi-based Mother, newborn baby recover from COVID-19
A mother and her newborn baby who had tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have now recovered, The National reported. Raneen Abu Zaher, 28, finally saw her son two weeks after he was born following their diagnosis for the virus. The two got immediately...
The UAE stressed once to avoid huge gatherings among families and friends, after 30 individuals coming from two families contracted the coronavirus which was among the 546 newly reported cases in the country.
Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the official spokesperson of the UAE Government, revealed that among the 30 individuals include a child that’s not more than two months old, as well as several elderly people.
The total number of confirmed cases has now reached 15,738.
Dr. Al Shamsi: 30 of the new cases infected with Covid-19 belong to two families who broke social distancing and held a family gathering that got them infected. The infected cases include a 2-month infant and a number of elderly people. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 6, 2020
The UAE also reported 11 deaths from different nationalities, bringing the total death toll to 157. Authorities have expressed their sincerest condolences to the bereaved families.
Dr. Al Shamsi: We regret to announce that 11 people who tested positive for COVID-19 died due to complications. This brings the total death toll to 157. Our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 6, 2020
In addition, the country also reported 187 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country now to 3,153.
The Ministry also advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.
The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved