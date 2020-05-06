Family gathering of 30 people add to 546 new cases in UAE, total now at 15,738

The UAE stressed once to avoid huge gatherings among families and friends, after 30 individuals coming from two families contracted the coronavirus which was among the 546 newly reported cases in the country.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the official spokesperson of the UAE Government, revealed that among the 30 individuals include a child that’s not more than two months old, as well as several elderly people.

The total number of confirmed cases has now reached 15,738.

Dr. Al Shamsi: 30 of the new cases infected with Covid-19 belong to two families who broke social distancing and held a family gathering that got them infected. The infected cases include a 2-month infant and a number of elderly people. #UAEGov — UAEGov (@uaegov) May 6, 2020

The UAE also reported 11 deaths from different nationalities, bringing the total death toll to 157. Authorities have expressed their sincerest condolences to the bereaved families.

Dr. Al Shamsi: We regret to announce that 11 people who tested positive for COVID-19 died due to complications. This brings the total death toll to 157. Our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. — UAEGov (@uaegov) May 6, 2020

In addition, the country also reported 187 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country now to 3,153.

The Ministry also advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.