Three malls in Dubai prepare for reopening as UAE gradually opens up commercial centers

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) stated that an additional 29,984 tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country has revealed 490 new cases in the country, bringing the total to 10,839. The number of new cases is lower than yesterday's...
UAE sends 20 tonnes of medical aid for Indonesia’s frontliners
The United Arab Emirates sent an aid plane on April 27 containing 20 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Indonesia to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The aid will assist approximately 20,000 medical professionals as they work to contain...
WATCH: Abu Dhabi releases Emirati hand sanitizer brand for free
In line with the directives of the UAE leadership and the efforts of Abu Dhabi Government to fight the spread of the new corona virus, COVID -19, pandemic, the Central Testing Laboratory (CTL) of Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, QCC, has developed and...
Russia surpasses China’s record as it now has 87,147 COVID-19 cases
Russia has confirmed 6,198 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country—its largest one-day surge yet—bringing the total number to 87,147. The country has also surpassed China’s confirmed cases—which now stand at 83,912—and is now the ninth country with the...
WAM: Nakheel Malls is pulling out all the stops to ensure customer, staff and tenant safety and wellbeing as it prepares to reopen Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart and other destinations across Dubai.
Nakheel Malls’ reopening strategy includes the new coronavirus, COVID-19, tests for all customer service desk staff, sanitization tunnels at its largest malls, a 30 percent increase in security staff and an extensive pre-opening disinfection program, currently under way, at all locations.
The measures are in addition to government protocols, including temperature screening at mall entrances, 24-hour sanitation and social distancing policies, which will also be in place across Nakheel Malls venues, according to a press release issued by Nakheel Malls on Sunday.
Omar Khoory, Managing Director, Nakheel Malls, said, “We are leaving no stone unturned in getting ready to welcome back our visitors. “Customer safety – and confidence – is crucial, and we are going the extra mile to make sure visitors, staff and tenants are safe, and to protect public health as best we can.
“We are following government guidance and protocol across all our assets, with supplementary measures in place for added security,” he said.
All customers, shop staff and information desk employees at Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta, Dragon Mart, Golden Mile Galleria and Nakheel Pavilions at Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Islands, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan and Badrah need to pass a thermal screening test before entering the premises.
Sanitization tunnels are installed at larger malls for key workers, such as shop staff and delivery drivers. A strict disinfection regime has been placed at all Nakheel Malls’ destinations for the last two months – including during the closure – and has been stepped up even more for reopening.
Deep disinfection is taking place at all locations prior to opening, with an intensified sanitation program – including high touch point sterilization every 30 minutes and regular cleanliness inspections by government authorities – continuing once operations begin.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
