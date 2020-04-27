Five-month-old baby in Manila recovers from COVID-19

Screengrab from Elmer Palonpon's post

Hospital staff in Manila celebrated the recovery of a five-month-old baby from COVID-19.

The baby named Keizer Zafe was discharged from Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital on Thursday.

The infant was confined for almost a month after contracting the respiratory illness.

Joemelia Datayan, the mother of the baby, told GMA News they do not have any idea how her baby got the disease.

“Nilalagnat po tsaka nagtatae. Noong kinabukasan po, dinala ko po sa Fabella tapos pinauwi rin naman po kami. Binigyan po kami ng gamot ni baby. After five days, ‘di pa rin po nawawala ang lagnat, dinala ko po siya ulit doon,” Datayan shared.

Datayan recalled that her son took a swab test on April 2 and the result came out on April 5, confirming that the baby was afflicted with COVID-19.

“Doon na po ako natakot, baka kasi hindi kayanin ni baby,” she said.

“Mahirap po para sa’kin. Masakit po kasi hindi po nakikita ‘yong baby. Hindi mo alam kung kumusta na siya or ganoon pa rin po ba ‘yong lagay niya,” Datayan added.

The rest of the family were placed under 14-day quarantine after getting exposed to the infant infected with the illness.

The mother said while the baby is now in stable condition, he is still required to undergo a 2-week home quarantine.