Five-month-old baby in Manila recovers from COVID-19

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) stated that an additional 29,984 tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country has revealed 490 new cases in the country, bringing the total to 10,839. The number of new cases is lower than yesterday's...
UAE sends 20 tonnes of medical aid for Indonesia’s frontliners
The United Arab Emirates sent an aid plane on April 27 containing 20 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Indonesia to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The aid will assist approximately 20,000 medical professionals as they work to contain...
WATCH: Abu Dhabi releases Emirati hand sanitizer brand for free
In line with the directives of the UAE leadership and the efforts of Abu Dhabi Government to fight the spread of the new corona virus, COVID -19, pandemic, the Central Testing Laboratory (CTL) of Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, QCC, has developed and...
Russia surpasses China’s record as it now has 87,147 COVID-19 cases
Russia has confirmed 6,198 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country—its largest one-day surge yet—bringing the total number to 87,147. The country has also surpassed China’s confirmed cases—which now stand at 83,912—and is now the ninth country with the...
Hospital staff in Manila celebrated the recovery of a five-month-old baby from COVID-19.
The baby named Keizer Zafe was discharged from Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital on Thursday.
The infant was confined for almost a month after contracting the respiratory illness.
Joemelia Datayan, the mother of the baby, told GMA News they do not have any idea how her baby got the disease.
“Nilalagnat po tsaka nagtatae. Noong kinabukasan po, dinala ko po sa Fabella tapos pinauwi rin naman po kami. Binigyan po kami ng gamot ni baby. After five days, ‘di pa rin po nawawala ang lagnat, dinala ko po siya ulit doon,” Datayan shared.
Datayan recalled that her son took a swab test on April 2 and the result came out on April 5, confirming that the baby was afflicted with COVID-19.
“Doon na po ako natakot, baka kasi hindi kayanin ni baby,” she said.
“Mahirap po para sa’kin. Masakit po kasi hindi po nakikita ‘yong baby. Hindi mo alam kung kumusta na siya or ganoon pa rin po ba ‘yong lagay niya,” Datayan added.
The rest of the family were placed under 14-day quarantine after getting exposed to the infant infected with the illness.
The mother said while the baby is now in stable condition, he is still required to undergo a 2-week home quarantine.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
