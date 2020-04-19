IN PHOTOS: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed personally visits DWTC to check frontliners’ welfare, facility readiness to handle COVID-19 cases

The UAE has recorded 74 fully recovered coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,360 as of April 20. Dr. Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the UAE health sector, said on Monday that among 25,795 additional tests conducted in the...
Trump to temporarily halt immigration to US
US President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will temporarily suspend immigration in the United States as the country grapples to limit the spread and impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need...
500,000 free meals distributed to Dubai residents in need
Government teams along with volunteers of the ‘Your City Needs You’ campaign has so far distributed 500,000 food packs to residents of the emirate who are affected by the ongoing global pandemic. The relief drive is part of the ‘Day for Dubai’ app launched by H.H....
POLO Dubai suspends application for one-time financial aid
The Philippine Overseas Labor Office Dubai and Northern Emirates announced on April 20 the suspension of the one-time financial assistance rolled out by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for displaced OFWs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This follows...
(WAM) — His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said the UAE’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is being implemented in Dubai according to a proactive strategy that takes into consideration all possible scenarios. The positive results of the emirate’s measures reflect Dubai’s exceptional preparedness for all possibilities.
H.H. further said that comprehensive preventive steps have been implemented to ensure the safety and wellbeing of people in Dubai in line with nationwide measures.
Sheikh Hamdan also praised the preventive measures outlined by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, which have been praised globally, as well as the exceptional efforts of local health authorities. Appreciating Dubai Health Authority’s efforts, he thanked all workers on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 including medical, nursing, paramedical and administrative staff, as well as fieldworkers.
Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks came as he visited the field hospital, set up in the Dubai World Trade Centre, DWTC.
He was accompanied by Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
The visit is part of His Highness’s keenness to ensure the readiness of task forces in charge of the fight against COVID-19.
He reviewed their efforts to ensure the highest level of safety for the community by monitoring potential and confirmed cases and taking appropriate measures to contain the spread of the virus.
Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by the Head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre Dr. Amer Al Sharif about the first phase of the field hospital set up in one of DWTC’s halls with a capacity of 300 beds. The field hospital, which treats mild to moderate cases, can be expanded to reach a maximum capacity of 3000 beds. Critical cases are quickly transferred to mainline hospitals to receive intensive treatment.
Sheikh Hamdan was also updated by Chief Executive Officer of the Primary Health Care Services Sector of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, Dr. Manal Taryam about the different aspects of the field hospital including equipment and operational strategy.
His Highness was also briefed about the work of various task forces supporting the hospital’s operations drawn from the DHA, Dubai Police and Dubai Ambulance, apart from DWTC. He expressed his admiration for the integrated work plan developed to ensure the hospital operates at the highest level of efficiency.
