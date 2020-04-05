Tuesday, April 7, 2020

IATF grants additional P5-billion fund for displaced workers

Apr 07 2020

The Inter-agency Task Force on COVID-19 response approved on Tuesday the additional Php 5 billion funding for Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)’s financial assistance program to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and other workers affected by the coronavirus...

No 'move permit', no stepping out to grocery for Dubai residents

Apr 07 2020

Do I need a 'move permit' if I need to go to the supermarket to buy food and other essentials? This has been today's most persistent question from Dubai residents amid the imposed 24-hour disinfection program rolled out by the UAE government. On Monday, the Supreme...

Vico Sotto favors enhanced community quarantine extension, pushes for mass testing

Apr. 05, 20 | 5:00 pm

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto is favoring the proposal to extend the enhanced community quarantine to prevent the coronavirus spread or COVID-19. 
 
“Okay lang po sa akin na ma extend ang quarantine natin (I am okay for the extension of our quarantine), with the condition that we increase testing, we ramp up testing,” Sotto said in an interview on ABS-CBN News.

RELATED STORY: ‘Wala akong pakialam’: Duterte denies involvement on NBI’s probe against Vico Sotto

Sotto said that he believes the quarantine have helped in the virus spread, but the government should hurry in identifying more people positive for the virus.
 
Sotto said that there is a need to conduct mass testing if the government really wants to flatten the curve.

READ ON: DILG castigates NBI: Probe on Vico Sotto a ‘useless distraction’
 
“Kami sa Pasig (We in Pasig), we’ve engaged The Medical City. We’ll be signing the memorandum of agreement this week, probably tomorrow similar to what Valenzuela City is doing,” Sotto said.
 
“However we do it, ang mahalaga ay mag-test tayo ng mag-test,” Sotto added.
 

