Vico Sotto favors enhanced community quarantine extension, pushes for mass testing

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto is favoring the proposal to extend the enhanced community quarantine to prevent the coronavirus spread or COVID-19.



“Okay lang po sa akin na ma extend ang quarantine natin (I am okay for the extension of our quarantine), with the condition that we increase testing, we ramp up testing,” Sotto said in an interview on ABS-CBN News.

Sotto said that he believes the quarantine have helped in the virus spread, but the government should hurry in identifying more people positive for the virus.



Sotto said that there is a need to conduct mass testing if the government really wants to flatten the curve.

“Kami sa Pasig (We in Pasig), we’ve engaged The Medical City. We’ll be signing the memorandum of agreement this week, probably tomorrow similar to what Valenzuela City is doing,” Sotto said.



“However we do it, ang mahalaga ay mag-test tayo ng mag-test,” Sotto added.

