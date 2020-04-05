Iloilo official condemns stoning incident of the house of a family with COVID-19

A local government official in Iloilo province has condemned the stoning incident of the house of a family whose patriarch died from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Iloilo third district Provincial Board Member Jason Gonzales , who is also the former mayor of Lambunao town, said the family didn’t choose to get sick.

Gonzales appealed that instead of throwing stones, they need the understanding of the community on their situation.

Five other family members were also being treated for COVID-19.

According to the report of Manila Bulletin, the stoning incident happened on Friday night.

This incident happened after some individuals allegedly tracked down the address of the family after their names were divulged by Mayor Raynor Gonzales for easier contact tracing.