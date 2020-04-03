BREAKING: COVID-19 cases in PH jump to 3018, 29 new deaths recorded

A pastor in Cagayan De Oro City was arrested after conducting a worship service attended by at least 500 church members on Sunday. Pastor Allan Caslam was arrested for violating the ban on mass gathering due to the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 threat. Captain...
Filipino nurse dies in UK while taking care of COVID-19 patients
A 24-year-old Filipino nurse in the United Kingdom has died after getting sick while taking care of patients who are positive for coronavirus disease or COVID-19. John Alagos became ill and died on Friday after working at Watford General Hospital in Hertfordshire....
Dubai’s RTA suspends inter-city bus services
Dubai’s RTA suspends inter-city bus services Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that it will suspend all inter-city bus services to other emirates starting April 5 until further notice. In its Twitter post, RTA stated that bus travels...
Iloilo official condemns stoning incident of the house of a family with COVID-19
A local government official in Iloilo province has condemned the stoning incident of the house of a family whose patriarch died from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Iloilo third district Provincial Board Member Jason Gonzales, who is also the former mayor of...
The Department of Health has confirmed an additional 385 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease or COVID-19 in the country bringing the total of cases to 3,018.
This is the first time that the country has surged past the 3,000-mark in terms of confirmed new cases. Some 29 people have died, increasing the COVID-19 death toll to 136.
One new recovery was recorded bringing the total number of recoveries to 52.
Chief Implementer of the government’s response on the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 crisis General Carlito Galvez revealed that the government may soon conduct mass testing for COVID-19.
In a media briefing on Thursday, Galvez said that they are planning to test all persons under monitoring and persons under investigation starting April 14.
“We expect that by April 14, we will be able to start massive testing of persons under investigation, monitoring,” Galvez said.
He added that there are now more hospitals who are accredited to conduct COVID-19 tests and the mass quarantine facilities are being readied in the next few days.
“We have now nine accredited hospitals and we are asking to expedite accreditation of more hospitals for COVID-19 testing. On the quarantine facilities, within the next 10 days we hope to convert the Rizal Complex, World Trade Center, PICC, and CCP as mass quarantine facilities,” Galvez said.
